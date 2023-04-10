Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $190 $230 Save $40 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung's best wireless earbuds to date. They are smaller and lighter than their predecessor and sound better to boot. They don't normally stand out in their usual $200+ category, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better pair down in this discounted price range. From $150 at Samsung

When people talk about the best wireless earbuds on the market right now, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are often left out of the conversation. This isn't to say they don't belong there; they are a very good pair of earbuds that are worth your consideration. We like them for their sleek new design, full sound, and thorough ANC. And right now, Samsung is sweetening the pot with a promotion that can knock the Buds 2 Pro down to $140.

The deal is pretty straightforward: Samsung is taking $40 off instantly, regardless of your trade-in status, and then will give you another $50 off if you agree to send in a pair of working wired or wireless headphones or earbuds. That's how you get down to the advertised $140 deal price, and if you have an old pair of Galaxy Buds to trade in — Live, +, Pro, etc. — Samsung will take $75 off, pushing your total down to $115. That's an added incentive for anyone looking to upgrade.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

We rated the Buds 2 Pro a 9/10 in our review, noting that they had a sleeker, more modern design and other improvements over their predecessor. Sound quality is what you'd expect out of a pair of $200 headphones, though Samsung did go a little heavy on the bass here. The new Pro do support 24-bit audio playback, courtesy of the Samsung Seamless codec, but the benefits of that really depend on your media source and listening environment. Speaking of which, these earbuds also have above-average active noise cancelation, and it's particularly good at filtering out low and midrange sounds.

All the other features you'd want in modern earbuds are here, too. There's a transparency mode, which will auto-activate when your voice is detected, so you can conduct quick exchanges without having to remove your Pro. You can also use either bud by itself, for mono listening, which is nice for those times you want to keep one ear on alert. The IPX7 waterproof rating is about as good as it gets for headphones, and charging can be done via USB-C or wirelessly. Battery life is kind of meh, at just 5 hours with the ANC on, but you get a total of 18 hours of playback using the included charging case. they also contain some nifty customization features that can make these buds easier to control than your last pair.

Some of the features, including 24-bit audio and multi-device support, are limited to Samsung phones, so that may be something worth keeping in mind. Regardless, this is still a good deal, and we recommend anyone hunting for a pair of earbuds in the $150 range to give the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro a shot. You won't be disappointed.