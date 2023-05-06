Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $150 $230 Save $80 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are smaller and lighter than their predecessor, and sound better to boot. They are Samsung's best wireless earbuds to date, and some of our favorite wireless earbuds on the market right now. And they look even better at this discounted price. $150 at Samsung

If you have an old pair of working headphones or earbuds lying around, wired or otherwise, Samsung is willing to give you $50 for them as a trade-in towards its popular Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. That's in addition to the $30 instant rebate it's already offering on the Buds, giving you a total discount of $80. That brings the Buds 2 Pro down to just $150 — an excellent price when you consider that they offer great sound, impressive ANC, and are one of the top picks in our best wireless earbuds roundup.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are easily the best earbuds you can get if you are a Samsung phone user, so for those of you that are, purchasing them at this price is a no-brainer. For everyone else, it's worth pointing out that we scored these earbuds a 9 out of 10 in our review, noting that their sound quality matched our expectations for a pair of $230 headphones, and they had above-average noise cancellation. This means that not only do these earbuds sound great, but you can enjoy that sound even better by blocking out all that annoying ambient noise.

All the other features you'd want are here as well. There's support for 24-bit audio playback, courtesy of the Samsung Seamless codec, transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and some nifty customization features that make the buds even easier to control. There's also IPX7 waterproofing, which is pretty good for headphones, and more than adequate to protect the Buds 2 Pro from sweat and other moderate water encounters. As for caveats, there are really just two worth highlighting: battery life is kind of meh, at just 5 hours with the ANC on, and some of the features, such as 24-bit audio and multi-device support, are limited to Samsung phones.

Again, for Samsung users, this deal is almost an auto-buy. For everyone else, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still very much worth your consideration. Maybe they don't stand out in the crowd at their normal price of $230, but at $150, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better pair in this price range.