Besides its Galaxy phones, Samsung makes some of the best wireless earbuds and Android smartwatches on the market. And like its phones, the company releases regular software updates for its accessories to add new features and further improve them. The Korean giant has now announced the rollout of a new update for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that adds binaural recording capabilities. This will allow you to record videos with 360 Audio when paired with a Galaxy smartphone running One UI 5.0.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is already capable of playing back 360 Audio. With its latest firmware update, Samsung is taking advantage of the earbuds' left and right microphones to let you record 360-degree audio. When the video is played back on a compatible device, viewers will feel like they are in the middle of the action. The feature will be useful when you are at a music concert or recording a video with many people around.

Samsung says it is taking advantage of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's LE Audio support to add binaural recording capabilities to it. While other Galaxy Buds earphones can also playback 360 Audio, they won't get the 360 Audio Recording feature. The feature is limited to Galaxy smartphones that support Bluetooth LE Audio, with the company first rolling out the firmware for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 alongside the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro starting today.

For Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 owners, Samsung is improving the Camera Controller experience by adding zoom controls. You will be to zoom in/out while remotely controlling your smartphone's camera from your Galaxy Watch by pinching on its display or rotating the bezel. Right now, the Camera Controller app offers a bare-bones experience and only lets you click photos or shoot videos from your Galaxy smartphone.

This feature will roll out to Samsung's current crop of Wear OS 3 smartwatches via a software update in February. The new firmware will be first available for Bluetooth variants of the watch before expanding to LTE versions. To enjoy the feature, your Samsung smartphone must also be running One UI 5.1, which should roll out once the Galaxy S23 debuts in early February.