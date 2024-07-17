Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $104 $230 Save $126 Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might be nearly two years old and have just been replaced by the Buds 3 Pro, but that doesn't detract from the fact that they're a fantastic pair of earbuds, balancing sound quality, ANC, and battery life. $104 at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are excellent. I've been using them almost every day since they launched, and even though it has been nearly two years, they still impress. They're comfortable, charge quickly, and still look as new today as I got them in August 2022. Of course, they've been replaced by the new Buds 3 Pro, but that doesn't mean you should overlook them.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro usually cost $230, although discounts will likely become more frequent now that they're the last-generation models. For Prime Day, you can get up to 55% off, depending on your chosen color. The Bora Purple, easily the best color, is $104 (55% off), as is the Graphite. White is only a little more expensive at $110 (52% off).

What's great about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have an impressive spec sheet, even by 2024's standards. When connected to a Samsung phone and used with a compatible service, like Amazon Music, they support 24-bit audio and Dolby Atmos. I was skeptical about the difference that would make, but it's noticeable when you listen to the right song. When you listen to the intro for Living On A Prayer by Bon Jovi, for example, you can hear chimes that are simply missing when you listen to the song any other way.

The ANC (active noise cancellation) is good, too, blocking everything from the drone of a fan to the sharp, harsh noises of the London Underground. It was a significant upgrade over the mediocre ANC the original Buds Pro featured and is something I still value.

Battery life is simply okay. With ANC switched on, I get about five hours of non-stop listening from mine, which is precisely what Samsung advertises, and the charging case provides enough juice for 30 total hours of playback, which is once again in line with Samsung's advertised battery life. Even after two years of constant use, neither my Buds 2 Pro nor their charging case shows any sign of battery degradation. The case is small, simple, and easy to pocket. It can charge over USB-C or wirelessly on a Qi pad.

$104 is a bargain for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, so if you're in the Samsung ecosystem, where these buds work best, this is the perfect opportunity to buy a great set of earbuds.

