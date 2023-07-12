Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $180 $230 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro stand out with their sleek design, excellent sound quality, ANC, and decent battery life. If you own a Samsung phone, you can even enjoy 24-bit audio streaming on the earbuds for superior sound quality. $180 at Amazon

Samsung makes some of our favorite Android phones. But the company is also known for its various accessories, including wireless earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can give offerings from Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser a run for their money with their performance. Unless you need the absolute best earphones on the market, you'll be more than happy with the Buds. For Amazon Prime Day, you can get your hands on Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a stellar price of $180, down $50 from its usual MSRP. This is among the best Prime Day deals on high-end headphones and earbuds we have seen so far, and it's one you should not miss.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

A great pair of wireless earbuds should offer crystal clear sound quality backed by noise cancelation that can easily drown out the surrounding noise. Add in good battery life and you have a great travel or workout companion. Samsung's Buds 2 Pro fulfills all these requirements with ease.

These earbuds have been my daily driver for nearly 10 months now and have never disappointed me. In terms of sound quality, I was surprised by how much of an improvement they were over the original Buds Pro. The ANC is also massively improved, and they block all unwanted noise while I am on a flight or out for a run. And thanks to the voice detection feature, the earphones automatically enable transparency mode and lower the music volume when they detect a voice. The original volume level is restored when you are quiet again for 10–15 seconds.

Battery life is decent, though nothing extraordinary. I charge the earbuds once every couple of weeks based on a few hours of use every other day. Wireless charging makes topping up the carrying case a lot more convenient.

Unlike the Sony WF-1000XM4, Samsung's earbuds don't support multipoint connectivity, which is a bummer. Plus, if you are a non-Samsung user, you miss out on features like 360-degree audio and 24-bit audio streaming. This is not a dealbreaker, though, especially once you see how sleek the earbuds look compared to the competition.

If you are looking to buy a new pair of wireless earbuds this Prime Day, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro should be at the top of that list.