There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Fold4, as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 and its Pro version. These devices may be unveiled during the company's Unpacked event in August. However, fans have mostly been kept in the dark on the whereabouts of the sequel to the Galaxy Buds Pro. Thanks to a handful of tech insiders, though, we're now able to shed some light on what's happening.

Max Jambor reports as of this weekend that the product is now in production (via SamMobile). More specifically, according to Nils Ahrensmeier of Germany-based Technik News, the next Galaxy Buds Pro has moved from the pre-production stage into mass production with thousands of devices being made.

Meanwhile, Snoopy Tech has disclosed that the buds will appear in three different colors — Zenith White, Zenith Bora Purple ('bora' is a feminine-leaning name in Korean which means purple), and Zenith Graphite. He adds that the buds' retail listing has also appeared and suggest they'll be available by early July.

Just days prior to news of production starting, tech tipster No Name said he believed that the Galaxy Buds Pro follow-up would come in late August thanks to a later-than-usual development cycle. Things change fast in life, much less in the rumor mill.

What's more puzzling is the fact that we don't have any good sense about what these earbuds will be called: the Galaxy Buds Pro 2? Galaxy Buds 2 Pro? Something else entirely? The insiders we've mentioned above made it a point to note that they don't have a clear idea, either.

Specs-wise, it seems the intel community is somewhat at a loss. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offered up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, far less than the 11-hour capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. We're crossing our fingers for a bump there and also hope that the Pros II: Electric Boogaloo keep the wingtips from the Galaxy Buds and Buds+.

In any case, there's plenty to play out whenever these new-fangled earbuds decide to make an appearance.