Despite launching nearly a year ago, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy. The earphones deliver excellent sound quality, bass, and ANC in a sleek package while offering 5 hours of runtime on a single charge. They are also an important accessibility tool for people who are hard of hearing, as the earbuds can amplify the sound for clearer hearing. Ahead of the Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Samsung is making the Buds 2 Pro even better in these aspects with enhanced Ambient Sound and amplification support.

An upcoming firmware update for the Buds 2 Pro will introduce two new amplification levels, taking the total to five. This will help you set the right amplification level based on your requirement for clearer hearing. Secondly, Samsung will let you independently adjust each earbud's volume using the Amplify ambient sound feature.

Source: Samsung

Lastly, the Korean giant will deliver enhanced sound clarity by allowing "customization to tune to users' ears through the Adapt Ambient Sound feature for more clarity in sound."

These new additions to Galaxy Buds 2 Pro won't dramatically improve the earbuds in any way. And if you are not hard of hearing, the accessibility upgrades won't benefit you much. But if you rely on the Buds 2 Pro's sound amplification feature, the enhancements should make your life a lot easier.

Samsung will roll out a new firmware update to upgrade the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's Ambient Sound feature in the coming weeks.