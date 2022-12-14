Image source: Samsung. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $180 $230 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro delivers on all fronts you can ask for from a pair of earbuds: sound quality, ANC, battery life, and fit. They are among the sleekest earbuds on the market that will impress you with their sound quality. And at its discounted price, it is hard to beat the value the Buds 2 Pro offers. $180 at Samsung $180 at Best Buy $180 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are an excellent upgrade over the original Buds Pro. They deliver better sound quality and ANC in an even sleeker package. The earphones might not beat the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4, but it is among our favorite wireless earbuds of 2022. Like the best Samsung phones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also frequently discounted. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you could get the earphones for $50 off, bringing their price down to $180. That deal is live again, so if you missed ordering the Buds 2 Pro back then, now is your chance to get them at a stellar price.

At a discounted price of $180, it is hard to beat the value the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro provide. I picked up the earbuds earlier in the year for a similar price and could not have been happier. Coming from the original Buds Pro, I was surprised by how much better the newer model sounded. The ANC was also a lot more effective. For me, the highlight of Samsung's earbuds is their design. The sleek form factor means the Buds 2 Pro won't attract much attention when you wear them in public. They are also more comfortable to wear for long listening sessions than the original model.

I found the touch controls on the original Galaxy Buds Pro finicky at best. They were too sensitive and would always activate themselves when I was adjusting the earbuds in my ear. Samsung has even fixed this issue with the Buds 2 Pro, and the touch controls are far better than the competition. The only gripe with the Buds 2 Pro is the lack of multipoint connectivity for non-Samsung devices, but at its discounted price, this is a shortcoming you can ignore.