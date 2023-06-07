Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung's best wireless earbuds to date, and they're some of our favorite earbuds on the market right now. They sound great, have solid ANC, and they're currently $40 off. $189 at Amazon

Our roundup of the best wireless earbuds features many of the usual suspects — Sony, Sennheiser, and Bose are all there. But it might surprise you that Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also on the list. That's right, we don't just think they are the best earbuds for Samsung users, we think they are some of the best earbuds available, period. They're comfortable, have great active noise cancellation, and right now they're $40 off.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro look like a pair of premium wireless earbuds. They're sleeker and slimmer than their predecessor, and feature a classy satin finish on both the buds themselves, and the charging case. They also sound like what you'd expect from earbuds in this price range. The mids and highs are crisp and clear, and the bass is full. And you get to enjoy that sound quality in all its glory thanks to the onboard ANC. This feature tends to get watered down in cheaper headphones, but in our testing, Samsung's ANC was well above average.

Obviously, if you have good noise cancellation, you're going to want a good transparency mode too, for those times when you need to be more alert and aware of your surroundings. The Buds 2 Pro have one, which can be activated by your voice, and then once you've been quiet for 10–15 seconds, the ambient noise will fade away and your audio will return to its normal volume. We also really like the IPX7-rating, which means each bud can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. This is better than the typical sweat resistance you see on other earbuds, and it's a big reason why the Buds 2 Pro made our list of the best workout earbuds.

If you're looking for caveats, there aren't many. Battery life is mediocre, at just 5 hours with ANC on, and some of the features, such as 24-bit audio and multi-device support, are limited to Samsung phones. Of course, if you're Samsung user, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a no-brainer. But even if you don't use a Samsung phone, these earbuds are well worth your consideration. Get them while you can, at this price.