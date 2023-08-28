Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 $180 $230 Save $50 For members of the Galaxy ecosystem, the Buds Pro 2 earbuds are some of the best buds money can buy, Support for 24-bit audio and 360-degree surround sound spatial audio amps these bad boys up when it comes to sound quality, and they pair nicely with Samsung's latest phones. They're great as a standalone set of earbuds, however you'll miss out on features noted above. $180 at Amazon

With the holiday weekend quickly approaching, you'll start to see more early Labor Day deals showing up over the next few days. Some of which may not be at their best price just yet, but others are offering a sizable discount already that warrants a look. This offer on Samsung's best wireless earbuds to date, the premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, is a particularly good deal for members of the Samsung ecosystem, taking just over 20% off these Galaxy-centric buds and saving $50 off the standard price.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are worth your money

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a good set of buds whether you've got a Samsung device or not, offering balanced sound, decent battery life, and a comfortable design. With each bud sporting a 10mm driver plus a 5.3mm tweeter, the range of sound and clarity is on par with the likes of Sony's WF-10000XM4 earbuds and even the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Even more true if you've got yourself a Galaxy phone or tablet, since they not only support SBC and AAC codecs, but also the Samsung Seamless 24-bit audio codec.

This codec enhances the audio even further, providing a richer and fuller sound along with 360-degree surround sound that puts you right in the middle of your favorite tracks. Your music won't sound bad without it, but it does offer a much more immersive listening experience if you've got access to it. Just as well, the active noise-cancelation (ANC) is rather impressive for a set of earbuds, performing above other earbuds in the price range thanks to the use of high signal-to-noise mics that isolate ambient noise better than most.

Design wise, they're a bit smaller and sleeker than the previous Galaxy Buds 2 by a substantial margin, providing for a more comfortable and seamless fit. They feature the same IPX7 construction, meaning their water and sweat resistant which makes them a great pair of workout earbuds, and the battery life is serviceable if not a bit under par for the course for earbuds of this caliber. With 5-hours of use with ANC on, and 18-hours of backup power in the charging case, you'll get plenty of time with them throughout the day but expect to pop them back in the case often.

When all is said and done, however, at $50 off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are a solid choice for those in need of a new pair — whether you're a Galaxy user or not. There's a few perks if youv'e got a Galaxy phone, however the baseline sound quality without them is still better than average for a pair at this price.