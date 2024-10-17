Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $140 $230 Save $90 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a lot to offer, including $90 in savings with this deal at Best Buy. $140 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are seeing an impressive discount at Best Buy today, one that brings their price down to just $140. These wireless earbuds regularly cost $240, so this deal is good for $90 in savings. You can save an additional $30 if you're a My Best Buy Plus member, and more savings are available if you have a similar device to trade-in as well. A $140 price point all on its own is pretty impressive, however, so don't miss this Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal if you're in the market for a new way to jam.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro make a great in-ear headphone option even with the more recent release of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The Buds 2 Pro still hold up well due to a range of great features, with their audio quality being the highlight. They crank out studio-worthy sound with solid bass, and despite their willingness to be pushed they can still manage eight hours of battery life on a single charge, with another 22 hours accessible through the included charging case.

Further audio features include Intelligent ANC that quiets everything around you, making the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro a great choice for drowning out noisy offices. If you prefer to keep some of the sounds from the world around you, they also have enhanced 360-degree audio that will let you personalize your surround-sound experience.

These wireless earbuds play nicely with other devices and will be able to connect to any device with Bluetooth capabilities. This will allow you to use them with your home theater or on your daily commute, and with IPX7 water-resistance you can also put the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro through their paces during a sweaty workout or a rainy jog.

If you already have other Galaxy devices, however, the Buds 2 Pro will play even more nicely. They pair with other Galaxy devices simply by opening the case and tapping connect. They even come with AI integrations if you have a device such as a Galaxy phone. Real-time language translations while talking on the phone are among these, as is an interpreter function that will translate face-to-face conversations in real-time.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may not be among the best wireless earbuds at this point in time but they still have a lot to offer. They may warrant some pause at their regular price, but with this deal, they're tough to ignore. You can currently get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Best Buy for just $140, which is a pretty substantial savings of $90.