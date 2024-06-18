Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $120 $230 Save $110 Samsung's best earbuds yet are now down to one of their lowest prices, with a discount that knocks nearly 50% off the original retail price for a limited time. $120 at Woot

There are a lot of different choices if you're looking to pick up a pair of premium wireless earbuds. And with so many options, it can become hard to make a decision. But if you want one of the best earbuds that you can buy that won't cost you a fortune, then Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are going to be for you. Not only do you get a pair of earbuds that are super-compact, but they also pack a lot of features.

And while these earbuds normally have a retail price of $229.99, they can now be had for much less, with a price that knocks nearly 50% off, coming in at $119.99. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your audio or just want to try something new, then grab these earbuds while you can, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

You can't talk about great earbuds without first discussing sound — and yes, we're happy to report that these earbuds do deliver, providing a full and robust audio experience that will leave you feeling satisfied no matter what kind of music you're listening to. Samsung is able to bring this kind of audio performance thanks to careful calibration of the 10mm woofer and 5.3mm tweeter that reside in each bud.

In addition to listening to basic tunes, users will have the option of listening to 24-bit audio as well. Furthermore, those that want to take their movie and TV listening experience to a whole new level will be happy to know that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer support for 360 audio, providing a unique and immersive experience.

Not only that, the earbuds can also block out distracting sounds too, with ANC that really works to filter out the real world. Of course, if you need to focus in on something outside of your listening space, Samsung's Intelligent Conversation Mode can be used to hold conversations with people without even having to make any adjustments on your own or taking off the earbuds.

With an IPX7 rating, you won't have to worry about sweat or light rain, as these can easily handle themselves in less than ideal environments. Overall, these are a stellar pair of earbuds that are really hard to beat. You're getting premium sound, excellent design and comfort, and now, a fantastic price that won't last long.