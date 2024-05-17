Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $109 $230 Save $121 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung's smallest, lightest, and best wireless earbuds yet. And for a limited time, you can score a monster discount that knocks 53% off for a limited time. $109 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2024. Not only do you get impressive sound, but you also get excellent ANC technology. Furthermore, the earbuds offer a sleek but simple look, and are also quite compact, making them the perfect earbuds to keep on you while you're on the go.

Related Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Remixing a classic Samsung's new Pro earbuds are really good, but not a necessary upgrade

While the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are usually pretty expensive, coming in with a retail price of $229.99, they can now be had for far less with this impressive discount that knocks 53% off. For a limited time, you can grab these earbuds in Graphite for just $109 from Amazon. You'll also get quick shipping and easy returns. So be quick, because at this price, the promotion won't last long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

Close

If you're on the hunt for a good pair of earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer many reasons why to choose these instead of so many others that are currently on the market. For one, you're going to get phenomenal sound thanks to 10mm woofers and 5.3mm tweeters, both working together to deliver an impressive audio experience that really goes nearly unmatched for its size.

In addition, you also get support for 24-bit Hi-Fi audio that produces a richer soundscape when paired with supported media like music and movies. The earbuds also offer support for 360 audio and Dolby Atmos, which can deliver a whole new experience when watching movies and TV shows. The earbuds can also record 360 audio as well, just in case a creator wants to add a unique touch to their videos.

In addition to the above, you also get great protection with fantastic ANC that really manages to shut out sounds from the outside world, allowing you to stay focused on what's important. Of course, in times when you need to be aware of your surroundings, you can also engage ambient mode, which will let sound in.

The earbuds also have a Conversation Mode that can automatically engage the ambient setting whenever you start talking, which means you'll never miss an important conversation. Furthermore, you'll also get some awesome protection with its IPX7 rating, which means you can use these moist environments or break a sweat if you're in the gym.

As far as compatibility goes, you shouldn't have a problem pairing these earbuds with iPhone and Android devices. But if you're looking to get the best experience possible, then you'll want to pair them with Samsung smartphones. With that said, the earbuds are now down by 53%, which makes them an absolute steal. So get them while you can because this deal is absolutely hot.