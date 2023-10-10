Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $100 $150 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 brought active noise cancelation to the non-pro earbuds, and we're grateful they did. While the Buds 2 Pro obviously sound better, these are a fraction of the price and still sound absolutely fantastic. The asking price was already reasonable, so any kind of deal is worth your attention. $100 at Amazon

Samsung's range of Galaxy Buds has come a long way from the first pair that debuted in March 2019. The most significant areas of improvement have been sound quality and active noise cancelation (ANC), perfectly demonstrated by the Galaxy Buds 2. The usual $150 asking price is already reasonable, so getting money off makes this one of the best Prime Big Deal Days earbud deals.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are 33% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $100. For that, you get great sound, ANC, good battery life, and the option to charge them with a USB-C cable or any Qi wireless charging pad.

Should you buy the Galaxy Buds 2?

Samsung's earbuds are designed to integrate with the rest of the company's products, and they do just that. If you have a Samsung phone or tablet, the Buds 2 will automatically connect to whichever one you are using without any input from you. Install the Galaxy Buds app on Windows or use a Samsung TV and the feature also extends to those.

The Galaxy Buds 2 come pretty close in sound and ANC quality to the original Galaxy Buds Pro and fall slightly behind the Buds 2 Pro. That means they're more than enough for most people, and the ANC even copes well enough with the noise from the London Underground.

Aside from sounding good and making sure loud noises don't ruin your music, earbuds like this make ANC more accessible for people who need it to make it through the day. Sure, more expensive earbuds like the Buds 2 Pro or Sony WF-1000XM5 will do these things better, but they cost significantly more.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are the perfect companion to your other Samsung devices, so if you're looking to expand your ecosystem, these are a great way to do it.