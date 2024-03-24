Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $100 $150 Save $50 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might not shake up the audio scene, but they're solid everyday earbuds. You get top-notch sound, noise cancellation, and 360 audio support. Plus, enjoy crystal-clear voice calls with the triple microphone setup, compatible with both Android and iOS devices. $100 at Amazon

If you've tested out different choices of wireless earbuds but haven't found the right fit, consider Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2. They're budget-friendly, offer excellent sound quality, and you can grab them at a hefty discount right now.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are currently up for grabs at $99.99 on Amazon, a solid 33% off from their regular $149.99 price tag. Although we've spotted them at even lower prices before, this sale brings them within just $20 of the lowest price ever recorded, making it quite a tempting offer.

What makes Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 awesome?

The Galaxy Buds 2 sport a sleek, lightweight design engineered for snug comfort in your ears. Like the top-tier earbuds out there, they boast active noise cancellation, immersing you fully in your audio. With built-in mics employing a noise reduction system, your calls come through crystal-clear. Plus, managing calls and music playback is a breeze with just a tap on the earbuds.

Even though they're not the newest buds from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 2 still hold their own as a great midrange choice, giving pricier options like the AirPods Pro a run for their money. They're built to effortlessly sync with other Galaxy devices but work just as smoothly with any Bluetooth-enabled device. These buds come with a USB-C charging case and handy features like direct Spotify access for Android users and an IPX2 rating, perfect for workouts. With ANC on, they offer up to five hours of battery life, with an extra 15 hours from the case.

To tweak audio settings like noise cancellation or the equalizer using the companion app, you'll need an Android phone, since the app isn't compatible with iOS. But if you're an iPhone user who's not fussy about customization and just wants solid earbuds at a sweet price, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a go-to option. This deal might not stick around for long, so snatch your preferred color of the Galaxy Buds 2 before it vanishes from the shelves.