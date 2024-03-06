Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $100 $150 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are an excellent choice if you're looking for wireless earbuds on a budget. You get excellent sound, noise-cancellation, and support for 360 audio. In addition, you get fantastic voice call quality thanks to the triple microphone setup and compatibility with Android and iOS devices. Right now, you can score $50 off for a limited time. $100 at Amazon

If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, then Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are going to be a great choice, offering excellent sound and plenty of features. While these earbuds are typically priced at $149.99, they can now be had for much less, coming in at $50 off, with a price of just $99.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2?

There are a lot of things to love about the Galaxy Buds 2. Despite their small size, the earbuds deliver an impressive sound quality that not only sounds robust but also has the ability to provide a more immersive soundscape thanks to its 360 degree audio feature. The earbuds can also last quite a bit, with up to 7.5 hours of use on a single charge, and more in the included charging case.

The earbuds are also quite comfortable with a variety of included ear tips that are meant to provide the perfect seal, aiding in better sound reproduction and noise cancelation. In addition, you also get protection from the elements with an IPX2-rating. You also get touch and voice controls, giving you a variety of options to interact with the earbuds.

While these earbuds can work with both Android and iOS devices, you're going to get better control using the former, and the best experience when paired with a Samsung device. But, you really can't go wrong with the Galaxy Buds 2, with a full set of features and excellent sound, these earbuds are worth the price. Of course, if you're looking for cheaper options, we have some affordable earbuds recommendations as well.