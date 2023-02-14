Samsung devices come with many preinstalled apps, but it can be hard to know which ones are necessary. Deleting Samsung apps is easy, but it's just as easy to realize that the app you deleted was vital to your phone's function. As a general rule of thumb, any app that lets you delete it through the standard method is probably safe, but we'll walk you through them anyway.

Depending on when your Samsung phone was released, you may have different preinstalled apps than the ones shown in this article. We used a Galaxy S22 Ultra here, so if you grabbed a new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra, your selection of apps should be similar, if not identical.

How to avoid installing bloatware on your Samsung Galaxy phone

When setting up a new Samsung device, it's easy to get excited and rush through the setup process. However, you'll be asked which additional apps you want to download during these steps. All these apps are selected by default, so take your time and deselect the ones that don't matter to you.

What apps can I safely delete or disable from my Samsung Galaxy Phone?

Here is a list of all the apps you can delete from your Samsung Galaxy Phone:

Smart Switch Samsung Pass SmartThings Samsung Members Samsung Wallet Samsung DeX Game Launcher Samsung Kids Samsung Health Samsung Global Goals Galaxy Store Find My Mobile Samsung Internet Samsung Health Monitor Samsung Cloud PENUP Galaxy Themes Microsoft Office Samsung Notes Microsoft Outlook Bixby LinkedIn

Many of these apps are Samsung's alternatives to Google apps like Chrome or Drive. If you don't want to use Google's apps, here are some fantastic alternatives that you can download from the Google Play Store.

Get your new Samsung Galaxy device running as smoothly as possible

The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup ships with the latest version of One UI 5. Once you've uninstalled the bloatware, here are some One UI homescreen tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your newest device.