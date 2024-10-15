Key Takeaways Samsung is using predictive AI to streamline access to frequently searched settings in One UI, like its keyboard and camera, by anticipating user needs.

The AI may improve "touch point" performance, suggesting camera tweaks or filters based on repeated taps on key image elements like focus points or backgrounds.

Samsung's long-term goal is to reduce manual adjustments by using AI, though it has no plans to fully replace the traditional Settings menu, as has been reported elsewhere with this story.

While AI and LLMs can't technically reason, they are fundamentally built to predict — and they're getting better at it with every update. That predictive success lies at the heart of one current Samsung project, which aims to streamline Settings access by figuring out what you want to change, before you waste time digging through submenus to find the right toggle (via TechRadar).

Supercharged function customization, courtesy of Galaxy AI

No, it won't "replace" the Settings menu

A September report from South Korea's National IT Industry Promotion Agency, and brought to light by ET News, indicates Samsung is working to ease access to the most searched-for settings of popular apps including One UI's keyboard and camera implementations.

There's little to go on at the moment, but the early report mentions improving "touch point" performance to bring the most relevant settings to the forefront. Given that it's built around predictive AI models, the technique could leverage repeated taps on specific image elements — for example, highly contrasted focus points, or wide areas like skies and ocean backgrounds — to recommend the camera tweaks or filters most likely to make a big difference in what users pay the most attention to.

It's still largely speculation at this point, but it's also a good indicator of how Samsung is working to employ AI in ways more useful than novel, "sunglasses on dogs" image editors or breathlessly hyped LLM chatbots.

There is no indication that Samsung envisions replacing the Settings menu as a whole with an AI assistant. A January 2024 TechRadar interview with Patrick Chomet, Samsung’s Head of Customer Experience, did quote the spokesperson as opining, "My dream for Galaxy AI [is to reach a point where] I don’t ever need to go to settings." Readers may note the key word in that statement, "need." Chomet went on to state, "The phone of the future has no accessibility menu," which reads more like a philosophical goal than a threat.

Chomet continued in highlighting one major benefit of AI implementation. "We say that AI intelligently adapts to me and my needs... but [right now] the disabled have an accessibility menu and [everyone else] has a default menu." As we await further details on Samsung's streamlined plans, simplified settings access appears to be a worthwhile pursuit that should further help average users reap the benefits of machine learning.