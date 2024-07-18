With the introduction of the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung debuted Galaxy AI, a suite of software features to improve everyday experiences. Galaxy AI is an umbrella of many AI add-ons integrated into the default One UI apps to boost productivity and reshape how we interact with our Galaxy phones. We go over the top features to help you learn more about Galaxy AI.

After announcing Galaxy AI in January 2024, Samsung expanded it to other devices like the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 series, Z Flip 5, and Z Fold 5. The South Korean giant also added Galaxy AI features with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

1 Circle to Search

Samsung partnered with Google to offer Circle to Search on Galaxy devices. You can long press the home button, or if you activated gesture navigation, hold the touch bar at the bottom of the screen to activate the function.

Next, use the S-Pen or your fingers to draw a circle to check anything on your phone's screen. Circle to Search also supports live translation. It is Google Lens on steroids and accessible with a single tap.

2 AI in Samsung Browser

The default Samsung Internet browser is feature-packed. With Galaxy AI, it gets two handy add-ons for a flawless web-surfing experience. You can now use Galaxy AI in Samsung Internet to summarize or translate a web page on the go.

Open any web page on Samsung Internet. Tap the Galaxy AI icon at the bottom. Close Select Summarize to generate and read the article summary. You can also translate a summary into another language. Close

3 Galaxy AI in Voice Recorder and Notes

Most productivity apps support live transcripts, and Samsung offers the same with Galaxy AI in the Voice Recorder app. You can transform your recordings into text transcripts and summarize them with a single tap. It comes in handy during university classes, webinars, and interviews.

Samsung Notes is one of the best note-taking apps. The Notes app received an AI boost from Galaxy AI. You can now auto-format, summarize, translate notes, and generate unique covers for your notebooks. Let's check it in action.

Open a note in Samsung Notes and tap the Galaxy AI icon in the bottom toolbar. Close You have four options: Auto format, Summarize, Correct Spelling, and Translate. Select Summarize. Check the note summary from the bottom menu, copy it, and create a new note from it. Close Select a note content and ask Galaxy AI to auto-format it. The AI chatbot converts long paragraphs into bullet points and adds relevant headings at the top. Close

4 Interpreter mode

Interpreter mode is accessible under the Quick Settings panel. When turned on, it translates a person's language into your preferred language and vice versa in real time. It's a must-have feature for frequent travelers and can break communication barriers when talking to someone who speaks a different language.

5 Instant Slow-Mo

Instant Slow-Mo is another neat AI feature that adds a dramatic effect to any view. It works on any video saved on your Gallery app. You can slow down any video by up to four times or make it twice as fast. The best part is that it works on a specific part of a video. So, if you want to time your child's jump precisely, use Instant Slow-Mo to get the job done.

To use Instant Slow-Mo, open any video in the Gallery app and tap the edit icon at the bottom. You'll find the Adjust Speed option, which can slow down a specific portion. The feature is thoughtfully implemented and easy to use.

6 Generative Edit

Generative Edit is Samsung's take on Google's Magic Eraser. You can move, remove, and resize people and objects to anywhere in a photo and let Galaxy AI fill gaps in the background. You can also rotate images and use Galaxy AI to fill gaps around the edges of a photo.

Open any photo in the Samsung Gallery and tap the pencil icon at the bottom. Select the Galaxy AI icon. Close Tap or draw around anything you want to move or delete. Galaxy AI detects the object and offers an option to move or delete it. Select a relevant option and tap Generate. Tap Done, and you are good to go. Close

Check the comparison below, where we removed an object behind the mouse without leaving a trace.

7 FlexCam with auto zoom

FlexCam takes your hands-free selfie experience to the next level. It finds an ideal framing by tracking where you are in a shot and zooms in and out accordingly.

8 Writing assist in Samsung Keyboard

The writing assist is built into the default Samsung Keyboard on Galaxy devices. It uses advanced intelligence to translate messages, change the tone of your writing, and provide spelling and grammar suggestions to fix typos.

Open any messages app and compose a text. Before tapping the send button, tap the Galaxy AI icon on the Samsung Keyboard. Select Writing Style. Close Glance over rewrites in Professional, Casual, Polite, and Emojify tones. Pick your preferred prompt and tap Send. Close

9 Live translate during calls

You can get real-time translation during calls. When you answer a call, tap Call Assist and select Live Translate to start translating. The system processes and saves the data on your phone. You can change your preferred language and another person's language, download additional packs, and make other tweaks from the Live Translate settings menu.

10 Sketch to Image

Samsung recently announced the Sketch to Image tool. You can sketch in the Notes app and use Galaxy AI to generate a colored version of a sketch in different styles.

Elevate your daily tasks with Galaxy AI

Whether it's translating conversations seamlessly or transforming average snapshots into visual poetry, Galaxy AI has become our silent companion to redefine our Samsung experience. If you recently purchased a Galaxy S24, read our dedicated post to unlock its full potential.