Amazon has some big savings in store if you're in the market for a new tablet, as the best cheap Android tablet is even cheaper for Prime Big Deal Days. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with 64GB of storage typically goes for $220, but it's seeing a $68 discount to $152 right now. This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen on the Galaxy Tab A9+, but it easily beats other retailers' prices. This Prime Day deal is only running for 48 hours, so be sure to grab it while you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ this Prime Day

Even though it's more of a budget tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is going to be plenty of tablet whether you use it for work or play. It has an upgraded chipset over the previous generation, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor pushing the device. The included 4GB of RAM isn't loads, but should help keep apps snappy and the touchscreen interface responsive. This model only comes with 64GB of storage space, which is enough for installing necessities, but isn't going to be enough to house a lot of bulky apps or large media libraries. If you need more, there's a 128GB model reduced to $215 from its usual price of $270.

One thing to note about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ here is that this is a 2024 tablet, not an older generation that's simply marked down to clear out inventory. This deal ensures you're getting the most recent Galaxy Tab release, including Samsung's latest software. It's a perfect modern multimedia device, with quad speakers that are great when watching movies, an 11-inch display with Full HD resolution, and a light, durable design that makes this tablet a popular choice among parents. For professional use, it has features like Quick Share file sharing, multitasking across apps, and Tab Cast for viewing documents, movies, and other content on your TV.

With this Prime Day deal at Amazon, you can add the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ to your home or office for just $160. This is a savings of $60 from the tablet's regular price of $220, and it's only a 48-hour deal, so act quickly to ensure you land yourself a cheap tablet this Prime Day.