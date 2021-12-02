With this year's smartphone launch cycle coming to an end, Samsung is now preparing to launch its next-gen mid-range smartphones for 2022. While the Galaxy S and Z Flip/Fold series hog all the limelight, it's the Galaxy A-series that form the bulk of the company's smartphone shipments every year. As a follow-up to this year's impressive Galaxy A72, the Korean giant is working on its successor, the Galaxy A73, whose renders and key specs have made their way to the internet courtesy of Zoutons and OnLeaks.

From the renders, the Galaxy A73 does not look like a radical departure in the design department from the A72 with almost no visual changes. It will seemingly retain the same 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner, as well. The dimensions will also remain essentially unchanged at 163.8 x 76.0 x 7.6mm, with the camera hump protruding by another 1.7mm from the body.

Image Gallery (7 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Most of the improvements will be under the hood, with Samsung rumored to use a more powerful Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The primary camera will also get an upgrade to a 108MP sensor. It is unclear if the other sensors in the quad-camera array will see any improvements or not. Lastly, the device should feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

While not mentioned, the Galaxy A73 should carry an IP67 rating like its predecessor, making it dust- and water-resistant. It should also get Samsung's hallmark software support, so it should receive three OS updates and at least four years of security patches.

The Galaxy A72 from earlier this year was an impressive mid-range phone, but it was held back by the lack of 5G. Samsung seemingly intends to fix this with the A73 as the Snapdragon 750G features a built-in 5G modem. So, if priced right, the company's upcoming Galaxy A phone could very well turn out to be an impressive mid-range offering for 2022.

Google Messages has started nudging people to answer their old texts See the feature in action

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email