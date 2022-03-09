Samsung's Galaxy S and foldable phones tend to hog all the limelight, but its mid-range A-series phones are arguably more important for the company's bottom line. They offer many of the key features of their flagship siblings at a more affordable price point. With the Galaxy S22 launch done and dusted, leaks surrounding the company's mid-range Galaxy A lineup for the year have picked up steam. Recent reports have detailed the Galaxy A53 5G, but we know that Samsung has the Galaxy A73 in the works as well, which is positioned just below the Galaxy S lineup in terms of price and specs. This phone has now been showcased in official-looking press renders detailing some of its key specs and changes.

Shared by 91Mobiles, the press renders point to the Galaxy A73 sharing the same design as its predecessor, the Galaxy A72. The display, a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, appears to be the same size, but will reportedly get a bump to 120Hz.

The leak details the rear quad-camera setup, too, that purportedly consists of a 64MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth sensor. Previous leaks claimed the A73 could feature a 108MP primary camera and a telephoto shooter, but that does not appear to be correct.

The A73 is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 750G or the Snapdragon 778G chipset that will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Last year's Galaxy A72 was a solid budget phone but missed out on 5G support, which the company is likely looking to address this year. The phone should retain its IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It will most likely run Android 12 and One UI 4 out of the box and should receive security patches for at least four years.

The phone looks to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, but if a recent report is anything to go by, don't expect the charger to be bundled in the box.

Given all the leaks surrounding the 2022 Galaxy A-series of smartphones, expect them to be officially unveiled by Samsung in the next few weeks.

