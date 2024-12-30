Summary Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A56 could be unveiled/released sometime in March 2025.

According to new leaks, the upcoming device will run on the Exynos 1580 chipset and have 8/12GB RAM options.

The device is expected to retain its predecessor's 5,000mAh battery, albeit with top-of-the-line 45W fast charging.

Samsung makes a bunch of mid-range phones, but it's the tech giant's A-series that is hailed as the flagship of the pocket-friendly smartphone category — ranking much higher than its M and F-series devices.

The tech giant's Galaxy A53 was available to buy in the US, and so was the case with its successor, the Galaxy A54, which received a solid 8/10 rating in our review. For reasons unknown, this year's Galaxy A55 didn't make its way to the US market, and we're hoping that is NOT the case with its successor, especially since recent leaks and rumors surrounding it paint it as a great flagship contender.

For reference, the Galaxy A54 was released in March 2023, while the A55 was released in March earlier this year. If Samsung follows the same release pattern, the Galaxy A56 could be here in roughly three months. This justifies the recent surge in leaks and rumors surrounding the device. It's worth noting that we're already expecting the device to feature a triple rear camera setup, though unlike previous models, the A56 will likely have a unified camera bar — akin to the Pixel 9 Pro's shiny camera bar, but in a horizontal placement.

Now, thanks to a new leak via Anthony (@TheGalox_) on X, we have a lot more information about the upcoming device. The device will run on Samsung's Exynos 1580 chipset, which, according to the tech giant, can power several AI features. We haven't seen the chip in action yet, but it is the successor to the Exynos 1480, so we're not really worried on that front. Similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy A56 is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate, albeit with a Dynamic AMOLED display instead of a Super AMOLED one.

Mid-range price, flagship charging

The leaker also highlighted all of the upcoming device's cameras. On the front, the A56 is expected to sport a 12MP shooter, which is, at least in megapixels, a downgrade from the A55's 32MP front shooter. The device will likely retain its predecessor's rear cameras with a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro camera. Elsewhere, the device is also expected to retain its predecessor's 5,000mAh battery capacity, albeit with faster 45W wired charging (25W on the Galaxy A55).

The upcoming mid-ranger is expected to be available in two storage and memory variants — 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage, with an expected starting price of £439 (roughly $550).