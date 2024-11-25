Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy A56 is expected to be released in March 2025.

Leaked renders suggest that the device will feature a protruded camera bar, and a flat-sided frame with a raised 'Key Island' on the right side

The A56 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset and it may support 45W fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was released in March 2023, while its successor, the Galaxy A55, was released in March earlier this year. Considering the pattern, the subsequent mid-range Galaxy A56's launch is still roughly four months away, but we've already started seeing significant leaks surrounding it.

While the A55 didn't make its way to the US, the A54 did, and we found it to be a great mid-ranger for the time with an overall 8/10 rating. It fixed a lot of the problems that plagued the A53, with an excellent display, premium design and feel, and expandable storage. For reference, since 2019, apart from the A55, every Galaxy A50-series smartphone has launched in the US, and we're hoping the A56 is no different — especially after seeing these leaked renders.

As highlighted by Android Headlines, the A56 is expected to offer a blend of design elements taken from different devices. The publication shared CAD renders of the upcoming device, and the most striking change visible at first glance is the device's new rear camera island. Unlike previous iterations, which housed the rear cameras individually, the A56 is reported to sport a protruded camera bar that houses the mid-range device's wide, ultrawide, and macro cameras.

At first glance, the setup looks similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's rear camera layout, complete with the LED flash stray to the right. It also resembles the Pixel 9 Pro's shiny camera bump, albeit in a vertical layout.

The Galaxy A56 might have a dedicated thumb rest

From the front, the device appears identical to its predecessor — with curved edges, equally thin bezels, and a punch-hole selfie shooter at the top. However, a closer look reveals a subtle change. The device appears to sport flat sides all around, with the exception of the top right side, which features a raised "Key Island." I'd imagine that the raised island isn't just for aesthetics, and it will likely provide a comfortable grip for users. Elsewhere, the SIM card tray appears to be located at the bottom of the device, which is in contrast to the A55's top-placed SIM slot.

Those are all the external changes that could be gleaned from the leaked renders. On the inside, however, the report suggests that the device will support 45W fast charging, which is a significant boost from its predecessor's 25W max. The device is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1580, made using the tech giant's third-generation 4nm EUV FinFET process, capable of powering certain AI features. It's worth noting that we haven't seen the chipset in action on any device yet, and we likely won't see it until the Galaxy A56's potential debut in March.