Mid-range phones have become better over the years. You can get phones with incredible cameras and excellent performance for less than $500. There are several contenders for the best budget phone, and the Samsung Galaxy A54 stands out from the rest. Released in March 2023, the A54 sports a premium design, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and all-day battery life. The Korean giant is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy A55 in 2024, packed with all the yearly upgrades you'd expect.

While Samsung's next mid-ranger is likely a few months from launch, multiple leaks have detailed its design and specs. Below is everything we know about the Galaxy A55 and the key upgrades it could pack over its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Design and hardware specs

The Galaxy A54 debuted with barely any design changes over its predecessor in 2023. That should not be the case with the Galaxy A55. Leaked Galaxy A55 CAD renders suggest the mid-ranger will have an iPhone-like flat frame and rounded edges, similar to the Galaxy S24. The rear design will seemingly remain the same, with three camera rings protruding from the body. This design change is unlikely to impact the Galaxy A55's water and dust resistance rating, and it should ship with the same IP67 certification as its predecessor.

Another set of Galaxy A55 renders leaked by Android Headlines reveals the Korean company could make an interesting design choice. The phone's right side might sport a raised platform to house the volume and power keys. Samsung debuted this new Key Island design on the Galaxy A15 and A25 in December 2023.

The rumor mill indicates the Galaxy A55 will measure 161.1 x 77.3 x 8.2mm, with the width increasing to 77.9mm where the raised platform is located. If the dimensions are accurate, the Galaxy A55 could be larger than the A54, which measures 158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm. Samsung might bump the screen size by 0.1 inches on the Galaxy A55 to 6.5 inches, which could explain the purported size increase. Here's hoping the company also reduces the chunky bezels and improves the screen-to-body ratio on the A55.

Barring these changes, the Galaxy A55's design is not expected to deviate much from its predecessor.

As for color choices, three options have leaked: Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. These colors could help the Galaxy A55 stand out from the competition.

There have not been any concrete leaks or reports surrounding the Galaxy A55's internals. The phone could sport an Exynos 1480 chipset featuring an AMD GPU, an upgrade from the A54's Exynos 1380 SoC with Arm Mali GPU. Given the mediocre performance of previous mid-range Exynos chipsets, the Exynos 1480 is unlikely to bring a massive jump in performance. The AMD GPU might help boost graphics performance.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the US. Samsung might bump the RAM on the entry-level model to 8GB, which should help with multitasking and overall system performance.

Samsung has used a 5,000mAh battery on its mid-range Galaxy A phone for the last two generations. That's unlikely to change this year, so expect the A55 to house a 5,000mAh battery. Given the mid-range internals and all-day battery life of the Galaxy A54 and A53, the A55 should be no different. The 25W wired charging speed should also remain unchanged, so filling up that 5,000mAh cell might take a while.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Cameras

Samsung switched to a new 50MP sensor on the Galaxy A54, which captured photos with better dynamic range and low noise. Since this was a massive camera upgrade, the Galaxy A55 is unlikely to feature any notable camera hardware upgrades.

The 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro shooters should remain intact. Samsung's chances of replacing the front 32MP selfie shooter with something better are also slim. Despite no significant hardware upgrade, the Galaxy A55 should capture better photos and videos than its predecessor, thanks to improved processing and the upgraded ISP of the new Exynos chip.

Previous mid-range Galaxy A phones struggled with noise and motion blur when capturing low-light pictures. Any improvement from Samsung in this area would be welcome.

Source: MySmartPrice

The Galaxy A55 should run One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. Samsung's newest Android skin build has minor but functional improvements, like adding widgets to the lock screen and additional customization options.

One UI 6.1 also marks the debut of Galaxy AI from Samsung, as seen on the Galaxy S24 series. Given that the A55 will be a mid-range phone, it is unlikely to pack all the AI features from the Korean company's flagship phone. But Samsung might give its 2024 mid-ranger some Galaxy AI features so that its users can get a taste of its AI features.

As for software updates, Google raised the software support standard to seven years with the Google Pixel 8 in October 2023. Samsung followed suit and promised seven years of updates for the Galaxy S24 series.

Given the Korean giant's long-standing attempt to match Google's software support timeline, the A55 might receive seven years of updates. This should give it an advantage over other mid-range phones on the market. Samsung currently promises four years of OS updates and five years of security patches for the Galaxy A54.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Possible price and releasewindow

Samsung typically launches its mid-range Galaxy A phone in March or April. The company should stick to the same timeline in 2024. So, expect the Galaxy A55 to debut in March or April. As the phone's potential launch timeframe nears, expect more leaks to surface detailing its internals and other features.

The SamsungGalaxy A54 is available in the US in only one variant: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which costs $450 before taxes and discounts. Samsung will probably keep the same price point despite the annual hardware improvements. In the worst case, the price might increase by $50, but good pre-order deals and discounts should negate any price hike.

Samsung's 2024 mid-range Galaxy will face stiff competition

The Galaxy A55 should bring some of the core aspects of the Samsung experience to a more affordable price point. But the competition in the mid-range smartphone segment is more intense than before. The company's 2024 mid-range Galaxy will face stiff competition from the Google Pixel 7a and the upcoming Pixel 8a. There's also OnePlus, which is bringing the OnePlus 12R to the US and European markets for the first time. The phone delivers incredible value for $500, which Samsung might be unable to match.