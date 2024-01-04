Summary The Galaxy A55 is generating excitement as the next version in Samsung's popular mid-range series.

Leaked renders suggest that the A55 may draw design inspiration from the Galaxy A15 and A25, featuring a raised platform on the side for the power button and volume rocker.

The A55 seems to have similar design elements to its predecessor, the A54, including a flat screen with a punch-hole camera and dark outline.

Samsung's Galaxy A5x-series has consistently been a top choice in its price range. Despite the 2022 hiccup with the Galaxy A53, last year's Galaxy A54 helped the series reclaim its position as one of the best budget phones. It's no wonder that the next version, possibly named the Galaxy A55, is generating excitement. Now, newly leaked renders suggest that this mid-range device might draw design inspiration from the recently unveiled Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 5G.

The Galaxy A55 has been making headlines with a bunch of leaks recently, and thanks to Android Headlines, we've got a new render to feast our eyes on. This leak not only reveals the phone's color palette but also a sprinkle of other juicy details. The most interesting design element of the A55 is a raised platform sticking out from the right side of the phone. This offbeat design made its debut on the Galaxy A15 and the Galaxy A25.

Spotting the bump might take a bit of squinting, but get up close, and you'll see a protrusion housing the power button and volume rocker. According to the rumor mill, the device measures 161.1 x 77.3 x 8.2 mm, but with the raised platform, it's more like 77.9 mm wide.

The metal sticking out is definitely an interesting design choice. If this is accurate, the A55 appears to be larger than the Galaxy A54, which measures 158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm. We're all ears to find out if that protrusion serves any purpose other than adding a bit of flair to the phone.

If you take a closer peek at the leaked renders, you'll see that the edges around the smartphone have polished metal, a feature the Galaxy S24 is supposedly rocking too. The A55 might play copycat with a similar form factor to the upcoming flagship, boasting a flat screen and rounded corners. Though, let's be real, Samsung might just be pulling a fast one on us and just recycling the A54's design.

The A55's screen also seems to be hanging on to that dark outline and the punch-hole camera style we saw on the Galaxy A54. Honestly, it looks like Samsung is playing it safe by sticking with most of the same design elements from the previous phone. Maybe it's the company's way of keeping costs down and making sure this phone stays budget-friendly.

In terms of colors, we're seeing at least three choices. The leak spills the beans on Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy color schemes. Sure, the names could use a makeover, but there's a cool variety in the colors that should make these phones pop and stand out from the crowd.