Summary Samsung's Galaxy A55 specs were accidentally revealed by Orange, confirming previous leaks.

The upcoming Galaxy A55 boasts an iPhone-like front design, a 6.6-inch screen, 1080x2340 resolution, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Disappointingly, the A55 will have a minimal chipset & RAM upgrade, sticking with 6GB.

Leaks make the tech world go round, and accidentally publishing a page on a website that unveils valuable information is our currency. Samsung is no stranger to having its upcoming hardware and announcements revealed for all to see, and up until it was unveiled by Samsung in January, those leaks were all about the now fully-released Galaxy S24 Ultra and the full Galaxy S24 lineup. The mid-range (or, depending on how you define it, budget) model Galaxy A55 is the latest from Samsung’s library of smartphones to be officially leaked, with all of its juicy information being thrown online momentarily for the taking.

Orange, which is a Belgian phone service provider that operates in more than a handful of European countries, published a store page today for the Samsung Galaxy A55 (via @rquandt on X). Literally everything you’d want to know about the upcoming cell phone was revealed, from its dimensions to its chipset. Although this information, including the phone’s specs, is bound to be confirmed by Samsung, previous leaks that we’ve reported on lineup for the most part with what we’ve seen on Orange’s store page.

Orange’s website showed off the iPhone-like front design and a 6.6-inch screen, up from what we previously thought would be 6.5 inches. Regardless, it’s up 0.2 inches from the previous year’s Galaxy A54. It’ll sport an “okay” resolution of 1080x2340 on a Super AMOLED screen that runs off a 5,000 mAh battery.

(Source: Orange)

Perhaps most disappointingly, if people were hoping for a much bigger generational jump from Samsung’s middle option, is its chipset and RAM combo. The A54 ran off the in-house Exynos 1380, and the A55 runs off the Exynos 1480. It’s unlikely to bring a big performance upgrade. We were hoping that Samsung would increase the RAM from 6GB in the A54 to 8GB in the upcoming A55, but that doesn’t look to be the case for the A55’s base model that was published on Orange, which was only 6GB.

Pretty much everything we talked about in late February regarding the then seemingly close-to-launch phone seems to line up with what Orange showed off on its storefront. We were relatively pleased with last year’s Samsung Galaxy A54 and called it Samsung’s best budget phone, but others in that price range, like the Google Pixel 7a, stood out in better ways. The best Samsung phone for the value, in our opinion, is the Galaxy A23 5G, which comes at around the same price as the Galaxy A54 does, too. If the fresh-but-inspired design of the upcoming Galaxy A55 entices you, though, it’ll be a solid phone to grab when it’s released.