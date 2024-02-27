Summary Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A55 will feature a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel and Exynos 1480 processor for improved performance.

The phone will come with 6GB or 8GB RAM options, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a familiar camera setup.

The Galaxy A55 is set to launch in Europe starting March 11, 2024, with pricing starting at 449 Euros for the base model.

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy phones might not stand out for their specs or features. But they are still popular due to their wide availability. In 2023, we ranked the Galaxy A54 as the best budget Samsung phone worth your money. For 2024, the company is working on its successor — the Galaxy A55 — which should launch sooner than later. Some leaks have already revealed the phone's design, with a new report now spilling the beans on its detailed specs.

A WinFuture report reveals the Galaxy A55 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. If accurate, that's a 0.1-inch bump in size over the Galaxy A54, with the peak brightness getting noticeably better as well.

Under the hood, an Exynos 1480 running at 2.75GHz will apparently run the OS and all your favorite Android apps and games. The entry-level Galaxy A55 should ship with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the higher-end configuration purportedly packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As per the report, other rumored specs include a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and NFC.

The Galaxy A55's camera system seemingly appears unchanged from its predecessor. It should apparently house a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro shooter. For capturing selfies, the phone could house a 32MP f/2.2 shooter at the front.

A 5,000mAh battery will power the phone, with 25W fast charging support. Again, this is the same battery capacity and charging speed that the Galaxy A54 currently offers. On the software front, the Galaxy A55 will reportedly run Android 14-based One UI 6.1. There's no clarity on what Galaxy AI features Samsung will bring to its flagship mid-range phone.

In Europe, the Galaxy A55's pricing apparently starts from 449 Euros for the entry-level version, while the 256GB configuration should cost around 500 Euros. The phone will reportedly go on sale in Germany beginning March 11, 2024, alongside the Galaxy A35. Samsung will offer the Galaxy A55 in navy, ice blue, white, and purple colors.

Leaked Galaxy A55 press renders have already revealed its design in all its glory. The phone will have a "Key Island" on the right, a raised platform to house the power button and the volume rocker. Barring some minor design changes and an internal spec bump, it appears Samsung's 2024 mid-range phone won't pack any other significant changes.