Summary One UI 7 beta testing expands to Samsung Galaxy A55 in South Korea.

Users can join the program through the Samsung Members app.

Stable One UI 7 build for Galaxy A55 may still be a few weeks away since beta testing just begun.

Samsung is only days away from pushing the stable One UI 7 build to its 2024 flagship devices: the Galaxy S24 series and Z Fold 6/Flip 6. Ahead of that, the company has expanded the skin's beta program testing to include one of its popular mid-rangers from last year: the Galaxy A55.

Samsung announced the expansion of its One UI 7 beta program beyond the Galaxy S24 lineup in early March. At the time, it noted that the Galaxy A55 would also be a part of the beta bandwagon. However, while all other flagship Galaxy phones and tablets got their beta Android 15 firmware over the next few weeks, a beta build for the phone was nowhere to be seen.

Now, in a better late-than-never move, Samsung has commenced One UI 7 beta testing for the Galaxy A55 in South Korea. The program should also expand to India and the UK. Since the phone never officially went on sale in the US, there's no question of the beta program coming to the country.

If you are in Korea, use the Samsung Members app to join the One UI 7 testing program. Remember that slots are limited, so join as soon as possible. You can always install the firmware later on. Also, note that Samsung's beta program now mandates that your phone be connected to a Wi-Fi network to download the beta build.

Galaxy A55's stable One UI 7 firmware unlikely to arrive on April 7