Summary Samsung's 2024 Galaxy A55 shines with a bigger FHD+ AMOLED display, metal frame, and upgraded camera capabilities.

The A55 comes with an Exynos 1480 SoC, 12GB RAM option, and supports HDR video recording and improved nighttime photos.

Samsung Galaxy A35, a cheaper alternative to the A55, uses the Exynos 1380 SoC with a big display and 5,000mAh battery life.

Samsung's mid-range phones might not offer the most bang for the buck, but they still stand out with their premium design, excellent display, and decent cameras. Building on that same formula, Samsung has unveiled its 2024 Galaxy A mid-rangers: the Galaxy A55 and A35. Both phones have leaked extensively in the last few weeks, with the A55 even being listed in some online stores. Besides some key design tweaks, the Korean giant's latest budget Galaxy phones pack the usual yearly upgrades, with one key security upgrade.

Related Best Samsung phones in 2024 There's an amazing Samsung phone out there for every size and budget

Samsung Galaxy A55

The Galaxy A55 features a "Key Island" similar to its cheaper Galaxy A25 and A15 siblings. There's a bump on the phone's right side, which houses the volume rockers and the power button. The build quality has also been upgraded, with the Galaxy A55 being the company's first mid-range phone to feature a metal frame.

Compared to the Galaxy A54's 6.5-inch screen, the Galaxy A55 ships with a bigger 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. It has a claimed peak brightness of 1,000 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added protection.

Samsung Galaxy A55 The Galaxy A55 is Samsung's 2024 flagship mid-ranger, sporting a tweaked design, a bigger display, and a faster Exynos chip. It also comes with upgraded camera capabilities, allowing it to capture HDR videos and take better nighttime photos. Samsung now even offers the phone with up to 12GB RAM for better multitasking performance. SoC Exynos 1480 Display dimensions 6.6-inch RAM 8 or 12GB Storage 128/256GB, microSD card slot Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 25W Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Front camera 32MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP main with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro Dimensions 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm Weight 213g IP Rating IP67 Colors Ice Blue, Green, Lilac, Navy

Internally, Samsung's newest mid-ranger uses an Exynos 1480 SoC, packing four Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.75GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. This is paired with an Xclipse 530 GPU based on AMD's RDNA2 architecture. Samsung claims the new chip brings a 15% faster CPU and a 32% boost in GPU performance. Interestingly, Samsung has bumped the RAM on the entry-level model to 8GB, while the 256GB storage configuration ships with 12GB RAM. There's also a microSD card slot for storing your media files.

Close

The rear triple-cameras remain the same as the Galaxy A54, but Samsung is boasting of 12-bit HDR video recording and improved nighttime photos using AI.

Out of the box, the Galaxy A55 runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1, the same version of Samsung's skin that you get on the Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy A35

The Galaxy A35 features the same design as the A55, including the Key Island and a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. It uses the Exynos 1380 SoC, the same chip that powered last year's Galaxy A54. The phone also ships with 6GB of base RAM, with the 256GB variant configurable with up to 8GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A35 The Galaxy A35 is the Galaxy A54 from last year, packing its Exynos 1380 SoC, a bigger 6.6-inch FHD+ display, and up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Thanks to a 5,000mAh battery, the phone can easily provide all-day juice. SoC Exynos 1380 Display type Super AMOLED Display dimensions 6.6-inch RAM 6 or 8GB Storage 128/256GB Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 25W Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Front camera 13MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro Dimensions 161.7 x 78.0 x 8.2mm Weight 209g IP Rating IP67 Colors Ice Blue, Lilac, Lime, Navy

Samsung highlights that its latest mid-rangers support Samsung Knox Vault, a first for its A-series phones. This hardware-based security solution provides a "secure execution environment that is physically isolated from the system’s main processor and memory" to protect your sensitive data, like card details, PIN codes, passwords, and more.

Unlike the Galaxy S24, Samsung only promises four Android OS updates and five years of security patches for the A55 and A35. That's the same promised timeframe as the company's previous mid-rangers.

The Galaxy A54 and A55 should be available for pre-order and on sale in most countries later this month.