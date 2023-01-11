Samsung's flagship Galaxy S-series and its lineup of foldables might steal the spotlight, but its mid-range Galaxy A-series is equally important. The Galaxy A53 was among the best mid-range smartphones you could buy last year, and for 2023, the company is getting ready to launch its successor: the Galaxy A54. With the phone scheduled to launch on January 18th, here's everything we know about Samsung's next mid-range phone.

Samsung Galaxy A54: Design and specs

The Samsung Galaxy A53 carried forward the same design language as the A52 from 2021. For the Galaxy A54, the Korean smartphone giant could tweak its design a bit and take inspiration from its upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 lineup.

Leaked renders show the Galaxy A54 looks like its predecessor from the front. In these images, the phone sports a flat display with a noticeable chin. While not visible, the Galaxy A54 should carry an IP67 rating like the Galaxy A53, making it dust and water-resistant. The most notable change is to the rear camera array, which could sport three individual camera sensors protruding from the body. This would be a big shift away from the Galaxy A53, which utilized a large module for its camera lineup. It's reminiscent of last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as leaks of the upcoming S23 series.

From a design perspective, the Galaxy A54 could set itself apart with some new colors. Leaked press renders show the phone in purple and watery neon shades besides the usual black and white colors.

4 Images

Close

A leak has also detailed the Galaxy A54's specs. Like the A53 before it, the upcoming Galaxy mid-ranger will pack some minor internal improvements. Initial rumors suggested the phone would include a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, though Samsung's teaser page for the Galaxy A54 points to a 6.6-inch display. Other rumored specs include 6/8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage. The phone should be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which should be good enough to provide two-day battery life.

Charging speed likely tops out at 25W, though Samsung is not expected to bundle a charger in the box. Wireless charging support is also unlikely to be present.

On the software front, the Galaxy A54 should launch with Android 13-based One UI 5.0. Like the A53 before it, it's likely to receive four OS updates and security patches for five years after launch.

Samsung is rumored to use its in-house Exynos 1380 chip inside the Galaxy A54. The mid-range SoC will support Bluetooth 5.3 based on a Bluetooth certification page, but other specs about this chip are unknown at this point. If anything, it should bring some modest performance improvements to the table.

Samsung may not launch the Galaxy A74 this year, so the Galaxy A54 should be its most expensive and best mid-range smartphone for 2023.

Samsung Galaxy A54: Camera

The Galaxy A54's camera setup could have one significant change over the A53. Samsung could swap the A53's 64MP primary shooter with a 50MP sensor on the A54. Despite the lower resolution, the new 50MP sensor should provide noticeable improvements in low-light and dynamic range. The 12MP ultra-wide and the 5MP macro camera will apparently remain unchanged. There could be processing improvements provided the Exynos 1380 ships with a more powerful ISP, allowing the Galaxy A54 to capture better photos than preceding models.

On the front, the Galaxy A54 should house a 32MP selfie shooter capable of shooting 4K videos.

Samsung typically launches its new Galaxy A lineup in March. This year though, the company is moving the timeline forward by a couple of months. The Galaxy A54 is scheduled to debut in India on January 18th, 2023, and it should make its way to Europe and the US soon after.

There's no word on the Galaxy A54's pricing yet. But given the slowdown in smartphone sales worldwide and the rumored specs suggesting the A54 would be a modest upgrade over the A53, it should carry the same $450 price tag in the US. The Galaxy A53 was already $50 cheaper than the A52, so it is unlikely that Samsung will make further price corrections for one of its highest-selling smartphones so soon.

An excellent mid-range upgrade

Not everyone needs a flagship smartphone these days, especially as companies like Samsung have brought their highest standard of support to more affordable devices. With five years of support, a speedy processor perfect for most tasks, and a long-lasting battery, the Galaxy A54 is sure to be an incredible, budget-friendly phone when it arrives later this year.