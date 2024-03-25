Samsung Galaxy A54 5G All-around midranger $375 $450 Save $75 The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is an excellent midranger, offering a responsive 120Hz display, an all-around great 50MP rear shooter, and a long battery life. It's perfect for those seeking a budget device with some premium smartphone characteristics, offering a good balance between a higher-end phone and one that costs less. Pros Great performance Excellent display Expandable storage via microSD card slot Cons Phone gets warm No wireless charging $375 at Amazon

Budget smartphones have advanced a lot in the past few years, and the two devices that stand out the most are Samsung and the recently established Nothing company. The Galaxy A54, one of our favorite budget smartphones, and the Nothing Phone 2, a notable flagship, are in the conversation. What makes each of these devices unique is that they’re affordable and don’t skimp on the hardware. They offer a smooth and reliable software experience, several years of updates, decent cameras, and a battery that can last all day. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at two compelling devices.

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was unveiled in March 2023 and was initially priced at $450. Needless to say, you can buy it even cheaper nowadays from Samsung directly, and other retailers during sales events. With the Galaxy A55 now confirmed not to launch in the US, the A54 will remain Samsung's main midranger for another year.

The standard Galaxy A54 has 128GB of storage, and unfortunately, the higher 256GB model is only available in other countries. Another unfortunate situation is that the phone is only available in Graphite color in the US; other colors are limited to different international markets.

The Nothing Phone 2 launched in July 2023, with the base model offering 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The Phone 2 is priced at $599, but, like its Samsung counterpart, it is reduced during sales events and special promotions. Nothing also offers the Phone 2 in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, priced at $699 and $799, respectively. The Phone 2 can be purchased directly from Amazon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Unfortunately, Verizon hasn’t certified it, and it’s missing essential bands that’d make it operate on the network.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Nothing Phone 2 SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display type Super AMOLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz variable Display dimensions 6.4" 6.7", 20:9 Display resolution 2340 x 1080 2412 × 1080 RAM 6GB, 8GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,000mAh 4,700mAh Charge speed 25W wired 45W wired, 15W wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Dual SIM Operating System Android 13 and One UI 5.1 Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5 Front camera 32MP f/2.2 32MP, f/2.5 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 (primary), 12MP f/2.2 (ultrawide), 5MP f/2.4 (macro) 50MP, f/1.9 main; 50MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6mm Weight 202 g 201g IP Rating IP67 IP54 Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White White, Gray Stylus No No

Design

Something a little different

The Galaxy A54 has a minimalist design that looks simple, yet elegant. As with all budget-oriented devices, there have to be some sacrifices when it comes to build quality. As such, the A54 is made of plastic, but luckily, Samsung still managed an IP67 rating, meaning it can withstand dust and water. That said, we’d still recommend avoiding using it in the rain and on the beach, but it’s good to have peace of mind if moisture or other particles are introduced.

In contrast, the Nothing Phone 2 looks very similar to the Nothing Phone 1, which isn’t bad. It continues Nothing’s unique, striking styling, offering a design that doesn't resemble existing devices. The Phone 2 features a glass back and aluminum frame, adding to the elevated experience, and the bright Glyph LEDs on the exterior are eye-catching.

In terms of differences, both phones have similar dimensions, but the Galaxy A54 is slightly smaller in height and wider by 0.3mm. It’s thinner by 0.4mm than the Nothing Phone 2, and they roughly weigh the same at 202g and 201g, respectively.

The other important difference to note is that the Phone 2 only features an IP54 certification, meaning it can withstand splashes of water and small amounts of dust. Rain and accidental spills should be fine, but it’s not as watertight as the Galaxy A54, and it’s worth remembering if you ever find yourself in dusty and wet environments.

Display

Similar screens, different sizes

The display plays an important role on all smartphones, and we’ve reached the point where most modern phones, be they premium or midrange, come with impressive and color-accurate panels. The Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. It’s bright, colorful, and characteristically Samsung. The display is responsive, great for multitasking and gaming, and large enough that you won’t ever experience discomfort.

The Nothing Phone 2 boasts an even larger panel at 6.7 inches, featuring an LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the Galaxy A54, it’s responsive enough for multitasking and gaming, and scrolling through your favorite social media app will always be smooth and snappy. The Phone 2 offers better brightness, up to 1,600 nits. It is also better for consuming videos and supports HDR10+, making movies and TV shows more enjoyable.

If you’re looking for a device that’s easier to handle and offers a more compact display that’s better for one-handed usage, the Galaxy A54 is the clear winner. However, given the Nothing Phone 2's nearly identical dimensions, thinner bezels, and larger display, it’s quite possibly the better option and our recommendation for those wanting a larger screen that’s brighter, just as colorful, and better for outdoor usage.

Software and performance

Samsung lags a little

The Galaxy A54 is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 chipset, built on the 5nm process. The Nothing Phone 2 is powered by the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, built on the 4nm process. While both devices offer a respectable experience, the Nothing Phone 2 will almost certainly be better for power users and gamers who play graphics-intensive games.

Fortunately, both devices have decently efficient and fast chipsets that should yield great results when scrolling through socials, browsing the web, and doing basic tasks. The two devices will be smooth and responsive for most daily operations, but if you’re looking to game or multitask, the Nothing Phone 2 will almost certainly offer a better overall experience.

When it comes to software, the Galaxy A54 will receive four years of OS updates, meaning it’ll continue to be updated until Android 17. That’s three more years at this point, which is excellent for a device at this price tag. Nothing will provide three years of Android updates (until Android 16) and four years of security patches, meaning Samsung will provide better overall support.

Regarding features, both Samsung OneUI and Nothing’s NothingOS offer neat features, mostly mirroring the stock Android interface with their unique aesthetics. Samsung is known to provide dozens of additional features, and that’s the same on the Galaxy A54, allowing users to better customize and personalize their devices. Nothing also has a minimalist user interface with its custom theme, allowing users to completely personalize their home screens with unique widgets, icons, and more.

Battery life

Bigger battery or faster charging?

While both phones offer a competitive experience regarding battery life, the Galaxy A54 might last longer, thanks to the 5,000mAh battery, compared to the Nothing Phone 2’s 4,700mAh. The smaller display and efficient processor helps the Galaxy last for up to a day on a single charge. The Phone 2 can also last a full day, and while it has a smaller battery, it compensates with better charging solutions.

The A54 supports 25W wired charging. In contrast, the Phone 2 supports 45W wired charging, which Nothing claims can go from zero to 100% in 55 minutes. What’s more, the Phone 2 also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging, both of which are missing from the Galaxy. It’s fair to say that Nothing has a better, more versatile, and faster charging standard, and Samsung still has some ways to catch up with other phone makers in the charging department.

Camera

Close competition

The Galaxy A54 has a triple camera setup, capable of taking sharp images with good saturation, dynamic range, and consistent colors. It comprises a 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro sensor.

While it won’t beat flagships that cost two or three times more, it’ll offer a comparable experience that looks good without requiring a lot of post-editing. The phone also comes with a Pro mode, enabling users to get even more out of their A54’s camera. This mode provides ways to manually adjust various settings, including the ISO and even the shutter speed.

The Nothing Phone 2 has a 50MP primary, and 50MP ultrawide camera. Sadly, the brand didn’t include a telephoto camera, and fortunately, it didn’t want to impress anyone with a third camera that would’ve been unused and unnecessary, like on the Galaxy A54.

In good lighting conditions, the Nothing Phone 2 takes excellent photos. Images usually contain plenty of detail, great dynamic range, and accurate colors. You’ll only start noticing issues in more challenging, low-light scenarios where the camera lags behind the likes of more expensive flagship devices, such as the Google Pixel 8.

While neither phone offers the best-in-class camera performance, they both offer equally impressive and decent camera hardware with great software optimizations. The Galaxy A54 and Nothing Phone 2 will be great companions for those wanting to snap some quick photos in the moment and offer great results.

Which is right for you?

The difference in price between the two devices means there’s plenty of room for improvements, and each will appeal to a slightly different audience. If you’re looking for a unique device with a larger display, modern looks, thin bezels, and a more premium experience, the Nothing Phone 2 is the right choice.

The Phone 2 comes with a slightly older but more premium chipset that’s, simply put, more capable. While it’s not a perfect phone, it offers excellent features, fast updates, and a great overall package. It’s far more capable when it comes to multitasking and graphics-intensive games, and it’ll offer a far better experience than the Galaxy A54.

However, for those looking for a more budget-friendly device, who don’t mind putting up with a smaller display and the plastic build quality, the Galaxy A54 is a fantastic alternative. It comes with Samsung’s excellent software support, features, and hardware that’ll compete against other devices that cost between $300 to $400.

While it won’t be the perfect phone for multitasking, users can seamlessly navigate and switch between multiple apps, and even gaming should be a decent experience in low to medium settings. The camera will offer great results during the day, and while nighttime photos will require a bit of tweaking, you can post them on your socials without too much work.