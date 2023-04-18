Like clockwork, Samsung can be expected to refresh its current lineup of phones every year. Whether it's the flagship S-series or the midrange and budget A-series, you know a new one is coming sooner rather than later. This yearly cycle often has people asking if it's worth upgrading their one-year-old smartphone for a new model — especially with trade-in deals — but it begs another question: how much different is the mid-range option from the flagship model if it too gets upgraded every year? We've compared Samsung's Galaxy A54 and Samsung Galaxy S23, so you can choose which one is right for you.

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 are available anywhere you want to buy them — whether through Samsung, Amazon, or the carrier of your choice, you won't have a problem finding either device; however, in the U.S., the A54 has fewer options to choose from. The Galaxy A54 comes with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, with no models that include any upgrades, whereas the Galaxy S23 has 128 or 256GB of onboard storage. All models of the Galaxy S23 come with 8GB of RAM.

There are no real big discounts on either device at the moment, which is not surprising given how new they are, but the price difference is pretty stark. The Galaxy A54 starts at a reasonable wallet-friendly price of $450; meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 will set you back at least $800. Of course, the price difference isn't unexpected, given that these phones target different audiences to a degree. Still, as we compare the details, you'll see precisely what the $350 difference gets you.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy S23 SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz 6.1" FHD+ AMOLED, 48~120Hz refresh, 240Hz touch sampling RAM 6GB, 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 5,000mAh 3,900mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Front camera 32MP f/2.2 12MP f/2.2 Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8 (primary), 12MP f/2.2 (ultrawide), 5MP f/2.4 (macro) 50MP f/1.8 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 wide (120°), 10MP f/2.4 OIS telephoto (3x) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz) 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm 146.3 × 70.9 × 7.6mm Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender + Samsung.com exclusive Lime, Graphite Weight 202 g 168g Charging 25W wired 25W wired (Quick Charge 2, Samsung AFC), 15W wireless (Samsung Fast Wireless Charging 2.0/WPC), Wireless PowerShare IP Rating IP67 IP68 Price Starting at $450 From $800 Micro SD card support Yes No

Very similar designs

Historically, the Galaxy A-series phones have typically looked quite a bit different from the S-series, but this year that seems to have changed. The Galaxy A54 features a glass back rather than its predecessor's plastic. Also, the same floating camera design you see on the Galaxy S23 has done away with the big camera bump and, instead, has individual lenses peaking out the back.

Unfortunately, these cameras seem to be dust magnets on both phones, as small particles get stuck around the edges. The good news is that both phones are well protected against dust and water, as the Galaxy A54 has an IP67 rating, and the S23 has an IP68 rating. Technically, this means the S23 is a little better at protecting against water incursion into the phone's hardware; however, both phones should be able to accidentally dive into a puddle without being worse for wear.

Though the designs look similar, there are some differences worth noting. First, the Galaxy S23 has stronger glass protecting the front display and the rear of the phone thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Galaxy A54 has Gorilla Glass 5 covering both its front and back. In practice, this likely won't mean too much for you, but we'd still suggest picking up one of the best Galaxy A54 cases or Galaxy S23 cases to ensure your phone stays in good condition.

Secondly, while both the Galaxy S23 and A54 have fingerprint scanners to unlock your phone, only the Galaxy S23 has an ultrasonic one, which tends to be just a tad faster and a tad more secure. That being said, the Galaxy A54's optical sensors work great, and it would be pretty hard to notice much of a difference in speed if you compared the two side-by-side, but the Galaxy S23 does carry the better technology.

Lastly, the biggest difference in design (aside from size) is that the Galaxy S23 has aluminum sides that are a little more durable and more premium feeling than the plastic sides of the Galaxy A54. Even though the Galaxy A54 moved away from having a plastic back, it still looks and feels a little less premium than the Galaxy S23, which frankly is a good thing. If you're paying $800 for a phone, you want it to feel like an $800 phone.

Displays: Different sizes, yet mostly the same

It's hard not to love the display on either of these devices. It's an area where Samsung continues to excel above the competition. Of course, the size difference is the starkest contrast between these two devices. The Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120hz refresh rate. It's a big, beautiful screen with all the high contrast and vibrant color you could want. The 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy S23 also features a 120Hz display, but it has an adaptive refresh rate that allows it to utilize an always-on display, something the mid-range phone can not do.

While the Galaxy A54 got a boost in max brightness over its predecessor to 1,000 nits, the Galaxy S23 can reach up to a whopping 1,750 nits if needed, making it super easy to see in bright sunlight. That might be a little overkill for most people, but if you struggle to see your display outdoors, the Galaxy S23 should alleviate that problem.

The Galaxy S23 is the performance king

Unsurprisingly, the performance between the two devices is certainly where you'll see a big difference, especially if you're a power user. The Samsung Galaxy S23's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is definitely more powerful and can handle everything you throw at it. Plus, it's more efficient than the Gen 1 Snapdragon chip in the Galaxy S22. Multitasking, intense gaming, and capturing lots of high-quality videos and photos never made the Galaxy S23 throttle its performance to let the phone cool off, which is a big help to power users everywhere. The Galaxy S23 is a compact beast that lets you do even the most complicated tasks with ease.

While the Samsung Exynos 1380 that powers the Galaxy A54 won't perform as well when pushed to its limits, it shouldn't feel sluggish when using the phone for more common day-to-day tasks. For example, checking your email, posting on social media, and messaging your friends won't give you any problems. So for most people, the Samsung Exynos 1380 shouldn't feel like it's holding you back, but it certainly is less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

And since Snapdragon chips are a bit more popular (many of the best Android phones are powered by some sort of Snapdragon chip), apps tend to be better optimized for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 than the Exynos 1380. This probably won't be a big deal if you use pretty popular apps, but it's something to be aware of if you have a few apps that are very important to you, as you may want to check that aren't any issues running those apps on the Exynos 1380.

Sufficient software support

The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 ship with Samsung OneUI 5.1, which is based on Android 13 and a very capable operating system. In fact, one criticism might be that it's a little too bloated with so many features, so going through the settings menu can be a little frustrating if you don't know exactly what you're looking for. Still, that's a minor nitpick, and for most people, OneUI 5.1 will feel just as robust and feature-laden as you want. But, of course, there are still some differences between the devices.

The Galaxy S23, being as powerful as it is, allows it to use Samsung DeX. But, if you want to run your phone on a larger screen and use it like a desktop, the Galaxy A54 won't help you.

The good news is both phones will get supported well into the future thanks to Samsung's ongoing commitment to give their hardware updates. Both devices will receive four major OS updates, so you should eventually see Android 17 on these phones and five years of security patches. If newer features in the future require a lot of power, they should trickle down to the S23 over the A54 — but all in all, both devices will last you a long time if you're looking to hold on to your next phone for several years.

Cameras compared

The rear camera array on both phones is surprisingly similar. Both have three different lenses, and two of the sensors are the same, but the third camera has the most differences.

First up, the 50MP f1.8 sensor is the primary camera on both devices, and it performs quite well. It's a great point-and-shoot camera because it works well in almost all situations and handles-low light pretty well. (It's a great camera, and it's nice to see that the Galaxy A54 didn't skimp out on the main sensor.) Secondly, the 12MP ultrawide sensors are also on both devices; while this sensor struggles a little more in low-light conditions, it's still a solid lens that will allow you to capture great landscapes.

The last camera on the back is where the Galaxy S23 flat-out wins the camera competition against the Galaxy A54. The 10MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens on the S23 is a great addition to an already awesome camera array. It allows you to get closer to the action without having to move an inch, and it can even snap some decent (not stellar) shots all the way up to about 10x digital zoom. It's a way better and more versatile camera than the 5MP macro lens on the Galaxy A54, which is not worth using — that's how much it sucks.

Don't forget the front selfie camera, though. It's where the Galaxy A54 sports a 32MP f2.2 sensor that dwarfs the mere 12MP selfie cam on the S23. So if you love posting social media selfies, the Galaxy A54 might be your better option.

Is the better battery on the Galaxy S23 enough?

You may remember that the battery life on the Galaxy S22 was frustratingly limited, and the good news is the S23 seems to have remedied that. With a 3,900mAh capacity and the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it was pretty easy to get to the end of a full day with a bit of battery to spare when we tested it out. But of course, its small compact design can only allow for a battery to be so big; that's where the much larger Galaxy A54 excels with a whopping 5,000mAh capacity.

Just on capacity alone, the Galaxy A54 should last about two days between charges with pretty average use. If you push it to its limit, you can probably expect that to go down somewhat, but you should still be able to get a full 24 hours with no problem. If you don't like the feeling of battery anxiety, the Galaxy A54 will certainly keep you calm.

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs. Galaxy S23: Which one is right for you?

Due to the phones being wildly different price points, it's hard to call one of the devices the clear winner in this head-to-head comparison. At the end of the day, the price is likely the deciding factor between these two devices. Although I can say that the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 are both great phones, there's no doubt that with an impressive 6.5-inch AMOLED display, a multiple-day battery life, and a pretty capable camera setup, the Galaxy A54 will work its way into the conversation of being one of the best budget Android phones you can buy right now.

There's no denying that if you want all the best features wrapped in a compact phone — with enough power to handle anything you need — the Galaxy S23 is the better phone. With its upgraded battery life, it's the compact flagship phone we've always wanted from Samsung.