If you're looking to save money on your next phone, you have a couple of popular options: buy a mid-range phone at the expense of some flagship features or check out older flagship models with those high-end specs you crave, but on slightly older hardware. It's never an easy decision, and Samsung made it even harder this year. The newly announced Samsung Galaxy A54 is looking to be another fantastic midrange phone, and when you compare it to the Galaxy S22 — last year's smallest flagship of the S series — the decision of which phone you should choose comes down to the wire.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz 6.1" 1080p AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 6GB, 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,000mAh 3700mAh Front camera 32MP f/2.2 10MP f/2.2 Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold, Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue, Violet Weight 202 g 167 g Charging 25W wired 25W wired; 15W wireless IP Rating IP67 IP68 Price Starting at $450 $700 USD

Price & availability

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was just announced and has yet to launch officially, though it is coming fairly soon, with preorders starting March 31 and the phone hitting shelves on April 6. It's expected to be $450 at MSRP for an unlocked model. It is possible carriers may have some trade-in or upgrade deals, but for the first bit, don't expect to see the brand-new phone discounted. You should have no problem finding it from your carrier or through Samsung.

The Galaxy S22 is over a year old, and with the Samsung Galaxy S23 already here, there are some discounts on the hardware. You should be able to find a brand new S22 for around $100 off its original price, but that still means you'll need to fork over $700 to make the S22 your new daily driver. There's no shortage of places to get it, though, as it's available through Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy and still available at most major carriers.

Samsung's flagships have traditionally had a much more luxurious design. The Galaxy A54 was redesigned to look more in line with the Galaxy 23 lineup, consequently making the S22 look a tad dated when you put them side-by-side. The most notable difference between the two is the lack of a camera bump on the A54; instead, the glass back (a nifty upgrade from the A53 before it) sits uniformly on the back of the device, so just the individual cameras peek out a little bit.

The Galaxy S22 still has the advantage of a slightly more sturdy construction, though, thanks in part to its IP68 water-and-dust resistance rating. Plus, the S22 has Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the back and front, whereas the Galaxy A54 has Gorilla Glass 5. This probably won't be too noticeable of a difference in practice, but the Gorilla Glass 5 is technically a little weaker.

Two really great displays

Samsung absolutely slays the display game and has for a while, so regardless of what phone you get, you're going to have a lovely screen for watching videos, scrolling social media, answering emails, or any other task you like doing on your phone.

Of course, the Galaxy A54 is bigger as it features a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display, meaning it gives you that same vibrant color profile, high contrast, and deep blacks we've come to expect from Samsung displays. The S22 has nearly the same display, albeit smaller at 6.1 inches, but it can also reach a max brightness of 1,300 nits, meaning you'll be able to see your display whether you're inside or outside on a bright sunny day. The 1,000 nits that the A54 can reach isn't anything to scoff at, and it shouldn't be a problem to see in the light, either.

Samsung leads the charge when it comes to supporting its hardware long-term. Both the Galaxy S22 and A54 were promised four years of major OS updates and five years of security updates. So right now, both phones can run Samsung's take on Android 13 — OneUI 5.1 — which the Galaxy A54 will ship with.

The Galaxy A54 is one year newer, so it will outlast the Galaxy S22 regarding Android updates, as it is expected that Samsung will deliver up to Android 17 on the A54. But the software isn't identical — the S22 supports Samsung DeX, whereas the A54 doesn't, and it's possible that in the future, the A54 might miss out on a couple of newer top-end features of the latest Android updates. That's just a reality of hardware, though; the A54 and S22 should remain pretty comparable software-wise for quite some time.

Pressure to perform for Samsung Exynos

Unsurprisingly, the performance between the two devices may be where some users find the most significant differences, especially if you consider yourself a power user.

On paper, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 is more powerful, and there's no doubt it can handle anything you throw at it while maintaining its buttery smooth look and feel. It's truly a very powerful chip, and since Snapdragon is common in a ton of the best Android phones, a lot of apps are designed specifically to run well on its chips.

The Samsung Exynos 1380 powers the Galaxy A54 and shouldn't feel sluggish at all but will likely look a little less smooth than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A53 (with the Exynos 1280 chipset), we noticed that the camera software seemed a tad buggy, with a noticeable lag between tapping the shutter button and taking a picture. It wasn't overly pervasive, but it's possible the A54 will launch with some issues like that.

In any case, the performance on the Galaxy A54 should feel pretty good, but you won't be able to push it to the limit like you can with the Galaxy S22. Still, for all your basic needs, I don't think too many people will find the speed of the midrange phone lacking too much.

It's all about the secondary cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S22 have a triple camera array on the back of both devices, and the primary lens is virtually the same — each sports a 50MP f1.8 primary shooter that delivers above-average results. The low-light performance on that primary lens is pretty adequate on both models, and both can shoot in night mode. The difference starts getting a bit starker on all the secondary cameras on the two phones.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 rounds out its camera array with a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens. The ultra-wide will be better suited for shooting in good lighting conditions, but the macro lens is virtually unusable no matter how you shoot with it because 5MP is not enough to make anything look good.

The Galaxy S22 has a much more solid lineup of additional cameras offering virtually the same 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens that the Galaxy A54 has. Still, it supplements it with a really cool 10 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens, which is actually fun to shoot with. In addition, it can reach an optical zoom of 3x and a digital zoom of up to 30x, which is pretty impressive for a device that fits in your pocket.

Which is right for you?

This is a tough choice that will ultimately will come down to personal preferences. However, many people will be happy to save a couple hundred dollars with the Samsung Galaxy A54 because it has a larger screen and a much better battery life. Plus, the updated design makes the phone look and feel like a high-end model.

Even though the design looks a little dated and the battery life could be better, there's a lot to love about the Galaxy S22 that could make it a good option. First, it has a great set of cameras that are much more enjoyable to shoot with, and the telephoto lens is much better than the macro lens on Galaxy A54. Also, it's still one of the smaller Android phones you can get these days, so people who don't want something too big will dig its compact design.