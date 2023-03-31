Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G The new hotness Samsung refines the mid-range phone The Samsung Galaxy A54 has some upgrades over the previous A53, like an all-new design and a more powerful chipset, but it's still a pretty minor upgrade to the overall package. You don't need to upgrade from your A53 to the A54, but if you're just buying a new phone, go with the A54. Pros Better chipset New and improved design Cons Not a massive upgrade over A53 $450 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A53

Still a top performer in the mid-range category, the Samsung Galaxy A53 isn't that different from the new A54, so an upgrade isn't necessary. Plus, if you don't mind a plastic back, the screen is larger on the A53 than the new model.



The Galaxy A-series of phones encompasses Samsung's mid-range and budget phones that usually provide some great value to consumers — a big reason you'll find a few models on our best budget Android phones list. The Samsung Galaxy A53 was one of our favorite mid-range phones from last year, so its successor — the Samsung Galaxy A54 — has big shoes to fill.

These year-after-year upgrades from companies like Samsung can vary in how much changes with each device. Sometimes the phone barely changes, other times, it changes a lot, and occasionally it can be hard to tell the difference between a small change and a big change. If you want to upgrade your Galaxy A53, is the Galaxy A54 worth it?

Price & availability

The Samsung Galaxy A54 keeps the same $450 starting price as the A53 and the same storage amount — 128GB. Both models have 256GB versions in the international market but not in the U.S. The Galaxy A54 also has a model with 8GB of RAM instead of 6GB, but once again, that's only in the international version.

Unfortunately, we haven't seen the Galaxy A53 at much of a discount yet, but once the A54 becomes widely available, there may be an opportunity to pick up a good deal on last year's model.

While neither phone may compete with the best 5G phones, both models support 5G networks, including mmWave; remember, this may be limited based on your network in some areas.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Exynos 1280 Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz 6.5" 1080p OLED, 120Hz RAM 6GB, 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, expandable by MicroSD (up to 1TB) Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C 1x USB Type-C Front camera 32MP f/2.2 32MP f/2.2 Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8 (primary), 12MP f/2.2 (ultrawide), 5MP f/2.4 (macro) 64MP f/1.8 primary, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 5MP f/2.4 macro, 5MP 5/2.4 depth Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz) 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1mm, 189g Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome White, Awesome Peach Weight 202 g 6.67 oz Charging 25W wired 25W USB PD IP Rating IP67 IP67 Price Starting at $450 $450

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy A54 got a pretty significant upgrade in the looks department with an all-new design reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. The Galaxy A53 felt a little cheap with its plastic-back design and very pronounced camera module on the back of the device, but the A54 has ditched all that in favor of a glass back with no big camera bump sticking out. Instead, just like we see on the S-series phones this year, the only three cameras in the back of the A54 stick out separately.

Although the change in materials does make the Galaxy A54 a tad heavier than its predecessor (202g compared to 189g), it also features slightly more rounded corners compared to the A53, which likely makes it fit a little better in hand.

Of course, the size difference in the display will also help since it makes the Galaxy A54 just a tad smaller all around than the A53 since it has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display instead of a 6.5-inch one. The display on both models has a 120Hz refresh rate, so on top of those rich colors and deep blacks you'll get from the OLED screens, you'll also get smooth scrolling and lots of sharpness. The Galaxy A54 can also get slightly brighter in sunny or other bright light conditions with a max of 1000 nits. Most people likely won't notice too much of a difference over the 800 nits of max brightness the A53 can achieve, but it's handy to have a screen that's more legible when you're chilling at the beach.

Software and performance

Samsung leads the Android market in software support for their devices after launch, and the Galaxy A54 doesn't buck that trend. Just like the Galaxy A53 before it, you can expect the A54 to get four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates. The A53 got the same treatment and is still expected to get more Android software updates in the years to come, just like it got the Samsung One Ui 5.1 update (based on Android 13) not that long ago. Of course, by the very nature of just being one year older, the A53 will lose support just a year before the A54.

The Galaxy A54 also continues the tradition of carrying a Samsung chip instead of a more popular chip from Snapdragon — this year, it's the Exynos 1380. It is a newer chip and should perform a little better than the Exynos 1280 piloting the A53; however, the actual raw performance will likely be better and similar in practice. Typically, year-after-year upgrades on chips don't provide a massive boost, so you should probably still expect a bit of stuttering when you're pushing the A54 to its limit. Of course, these mid-range phones are very good at handling your day-to-day tasks with ease.

Battery life

Samsung will tell you that the Galaxy A54 and the A53 are capable of multi-day battery life, and while that's true, it really depends on your usage.

We found with light-to-moderate use, the Galaxy A53 could easily stretch its 5,000mAh battery to a full 48 hours, but on days when you start using it a lot more, you'll find yourself needing to top up at night. The Galaxy A54 has the same capacity as its predecessor, so chances are you aren't going to see too much improvement on the battery life with the Galaxy A54, aside from maybe a new software efficient, or the Exynos 1380 chip proving to be a lot less power intensive than its predecessor.

Unfortunately, the new glass back on the Galaxy A54 does not provide wireless charging capabilities to the phone, so you can only charge up with a USB-C cable up to 25W speeds. A little disappointing to still be charging that slow on the A54, but it is the same as A53.

Cameras

When you look at the spec sheet, you may be a little confused because it's easy to think that the Galaxy A53 had the better camera system. The four cameras on the Galaxy A53 have always been of a mixed bag. The main 64MP sensor is good and can certainly produce some great pictures, even in some low-light situations. The ultrawide 12MP sensors are usually pretty decent, offering nice photos so long as you don't zoom in too far to crop your photos in editing. The two 2MP sensors (one for macro and one for depth), though, were always quite bad, and in fact, we don't even think they are worth using. So what's changed when it comes to the cameras on the Galaxy A54?

For starters, the Galaxy A54 has switched its main sensor to a 50MP sensor that took over for the 64MP cameras Samsung used to put on their phones. You may assume that the camera would be worse because 50MP is less than 64MP; however, numbers don't tell the full story. In fact, Samsung's 50MP shooters that we've seen on the S-series over the last couple of years have been fantastic and seem to produce slightly better results than the 64MP they have used in the past. Though, if you're not super into phone photography and editing your photos a ton, you probably won't even notice much of a difference between the two sensors.

The ultrawide sensor is the same in both models; it still suffers in some low-light situations, but overall it's good for point-and-shoot-type shots. And, again, the 5MP macro camera is not worth using. You will notice the Galaxy A54 doesn't have a 5MP depth sensor, but since it was so bad before, it's really not a big deal that it's gone off the newer model.

Do you need to upgrade?

For most people, the Galaxy A54 doesn't offer any absolutely ground-breaking changes that you should feel like you have to fork over your A53. If you are part of some sort of upgrade program, or your carrier is providing an upgrade deal, then it may be worth it to have the new hardware because the new design is a big improvement, and it will last a little longer in terms of updates than the A53.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

While we love the Galaxy A54's new design and are happy the 50MP camera promises to be capable even in low-light situations, the improvements over the A53 are pretty minor for the most part. It's not an absolute must-have upgrade if you have an A53, but if you're looking for a new mid-range device, the Samsung Galaxy A54 offers a heck of a package.

Sticking with your A53 is a good way to make sure you're not spending money you don't need to. Plus, if you want to buy a decent mid-range Android phone at a good price, the A53 might be worth looking at because it should go on sale more often now that it's being replaced in the line-up.