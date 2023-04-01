Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Our pick The Samsung Galaxy A54 promises to be a solid mid-range smartphone. It comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 processor, and a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50MP shooter. The phone also features Android 13 with OneUI 5.1 and has an impressive update policy. Pros Adaptive refresh rate support More power-efficient chip Cons More expensive $450 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A-series has long been home to some of the market's best budget and mid-range phones. With the introduction of the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G, the South Korean tech giant hopes to continue the streak. Both A54 and A34 are pretty capable and feature everything you might want in an all-around solid phone. But which of the two makes the most sense for you? Let's find out.

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Galaxy A53, and costs $450 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model in the United States. You can also save up to $250 with an eligible trade-in and get Galaxy Buds Live for $50. Pre-orders open March 30, with availability set for April 6. However, the US isn't getting the 8GB RAM model at this point, as Samsung is releasing different configurations in different markets. For example, the UK only seems to be getting the 8GB + 128GB model at GBP 449, whereas Indian buyers can purchase the 8GB + 256GB model for INR 40,999.

Unfortunately, we don't currently know the US pricing or availability details of the A34 5G. It's quite possible that it'll never make its way to the country like its predecessor. But UK buyers can grab it for GBP 349 (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) or GBP 399 (8GB RAM, 256GB storage), and India is getting the 8GB + 128GB model at INR 30,999 and the 8GB + 256GB model at INR 32,999. UK and India orders are already open for the A34.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A34 5G SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 6GB, 8GB 6GB, 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Front camera 32MP f/2.2 13MP f/2.2 Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8 (primary), 12MP f/2.2 (ultrawide), 5MP f/2.4 (macro) 48MP f/1.8 (primary), 8MP f/2.2 (ultrawide), 5MP f/2.4 (macro) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz) Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz) Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White Lime, Graphite, Violet, Silver Weight 202 g 199 g IP Rating IP67 IP67 Micro SD card support Yes Yes

Design

At first glance, the Galaxy A54 and A34 look almost identical. Both phones' rear and sides feature the same design elements that debuted in the company's Galaxy S23 series. The A54 even has a similar front to the Galaxy S23 but with slightly thicker bezels. On the other hand, the A34 sports a slightly dated front with a water drop-style notch housing the front shooter. It also has thicker bezels than more premium phones.

The one significant difference between the two phones is the material used in the back panel. While the A54, the more expensive of the two, gets a glass back, the A34 has a "glastic" rear panel. "Glastic" is Samsung-speak for plastic that looks like glass.

The color options for the two phones are also the same, but with one exception. You can buy the A54 and A34 in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Violet. However, the Galaxy A54 also comes in Awesome White, whereas the fourth color for the A34 is Awesome Silver.

Display

The screen is another aspect where the Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 share several specifics. For example, both phones have a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ resolution. But the A34 features a slightly larger panel at 6.6 inches than the A54's 6.4-inch screen. This shouldn't make much of a difference to most people, but if you prefer larger phones, the A34 will be more your speed.

But the A54 has a slight edge over A34 regarding display technology, as the A54 supports Adaptive Refresh Rate. So the phone can tweak its refresh rate based on what's going on the screen, which will help its battery life. Unfortunately, the A34 can only have a fixed 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

Also, as you can expect, the bigger display in the A34 impacts its dimensions, and it's a slightly larger phone. But thanks to its "glastic" back, it's actually three grams lighter at 199 grams than the A54.

Performance and battery

Samsung has packed its Exynos 1380 SoC in the Galaxy A54, whereas the A34 comes with MediaTek's Dimensity 1080. The two chips are quite similar, as both use ARM's Cortex A78 and Cortex A55 cores. While the A78 cores on the MediaTek chip are clocked higher at 2.6GHz, the newer 5nm process used to design the Exynos 1380 gives it a slight advantage. As a result, it will be more power efficient than the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and should deliver slightly better performance.

In the case of battery life, while both phones feature a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, the A54 is expected to perform better. This is because it has a more power-efficient chip, a smaller display, and support for an adaptive refresh rate.

Another area where the A54 wins over the A34 is Wi-Fi connectivity. Unlike the A34, which only supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), the A54 can work with Wi-Fi 6 signals. So if you have a Wi-Fi 6 router at home or office (or are planning to get one in the near future), you can expect a faster and better wireless connection. But if you are still stuck at Wi-Fi 5, then it doesn't matter.

Software

You get the same Android 13-based One UI 5.1 on the A54 and A34. The company has also promised four years of OS updates and five years of security updates for both phones. So you can pick either, and you won't notice any difference in the software.

Cameras

If you love taking photos from your phone, you would want a phone that shines in terms of its imaging performance. Although Samsung has largely kept the same rear camera system as their predecessors in the A54 and A34, there is something new to look forward to, at least in the A54. It houses a new 50MP primary shooter with a new, larger sensor, which should help with its low-light performance. Hopefully, this will improve on the otherwise unamazing low-light performance of the A53's primary shooter.

Otherwise, you get the same 12MP wide-angle and 5MP macro shooters from the A53, which should deliver sharp, colorful photos in good lighting. Don't expect too much in challenging lighting, though. Samsung has removed the depth camera, which we doubt anyone will miss.

The A34, in comparison, comes with the exact rear camera setup as the A33: a 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 5MP macro shooter. If their performance in A33 is any indication, these cameras will take good photos in good lighting. Low-light shots will also be decent, but only as long as the subject stays still.

The front cameras have also stayed the same on the A54 and A34. So you should expect pretty good selfies for a mid-range phone.

Which is right for you?

The Samsung Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A34 are excellent mid-range phones, at least on paper. Unfortunately, we haven't had a chance to review either until writing this comparison. But we don't expect any major surprises.

The A54, which is the more expensive phone of the two, is obviously more feature-rich and packs several advantages over the A34. For example, you get a slightly faster and more power-efficient processor, an improved primary camera, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a display that supports an adaptive refresh rate. The glass back is also a plus point for the A54, but if you plan to put a case on it, that won't matter.

On the other hand, the A34 will cost you significantly less, which is great for someone on a tight budget. And it will still deliver a respectable performance in pretty much everything. So if you can spend for the A54, enjoy the niceties it brings; otherwise, the A34 won't disappoint you.