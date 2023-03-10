Samsung really impressed us with all three Galaxy S23 models this year, with the trio making up some of the best Android phones you can buy right now. None of them are cheap, but thankfully, the A-series helps fill that gap. As we've seen with recent devices like the Galaxy A14, you don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars for an excellent smartphone. With the Galaxy A54 rumored to be around the corner, Samsung has started teasing its next launch on its website, and so far, it's sounding pretty promising.

We've been expecting some kind of announcement from Samsung planned for March 15th for a couple of weeks now, and with today's teases, it seems like it's basically a lock. The folks at FoneArena spotted a banner on the company's website announcing the upcoming Galaxy A54, complete with a render of its newly-refined design (via SamMobile). Although I've been able to find this specific banner, FoneArena confirms the site highlights most of the features we expect to see from the A54, including a new design and a focus on low-light photography.

As if this early promotion wasn't enough to prove a launch is just around the corner, Samsung India's official Twitter account took things one step further. In a tweet highlighting an unspecified phone's water resistance, it teased an upcoming announcement for March 16th at noon, which translates to an early morning launch for those on the East Coast. Much of Samsung India's teaser site points to the same features FoneArena noted, with similar imagery and a bunch of new colors.

The Galaxy A54 serves as a successor to last year's A53, which remains one of our favorite budget phones to date. If Samsung can make the A54 look and feel as high-end in the hand as it recently managed for the Galaxy A14, we could be looking at an impressive competitor for upcoming phones like the Pixel 7a — that is, as long as the price is right.