Samsung is rumored to have a couple of big smartphone launches lined up for early 2023. While its new flagship Galaxy S23 series is just around the corner, the company is also planning to refresh its much sought-after mid-rangers with the Galaxy A54 this year. We already have a fair idea of what the handset will end up like, but a new leak shows off the various color options the Galaxy A54 will come with.

Not too long ago, we got our first look at the Galaxy A54 via some CAD-based renders. The phone will have a striking resemblance to the premium Galaxy S23 phones, especially from the back with its three individual camera cutouts.

In the newly leaked renders provided by Android Headlines, you can see the Galaxy A54 in two new shades of purple and watery neon, besides that standard black and white. These two new highlighting colors will be the ones to get if you like flaunting your phone without a case. The previously leaked renders showed the Galaxy A54 in a light blue shade, but we can’t say for sure if it will end up in the retail variant of the phone.

But what we did hear is that the Galaxy A54 is going to come with Samsung’s new Exynos 1380 processor, which is expected to bring several upgrades over the Galaxy A53’s Exynos 1280. Another recent leak indicates a 6.4-inch 120Hz display, a 50MP rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, and an IP67 rating for the Galaxy A54.

Samsung is expected to ditch the pricier Galaxy A74 this year, making the Galaxy A54 its headlining Galaxy A-series handset. That also means the Galaxy A54 will be the default mid-range phone from Samsung, but its launch price will only tell how exciting it turns out to be for buyers.