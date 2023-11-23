Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $325 $450 Save $125 The Samsung Galaxy A54 might not quite match up to the Galaxy S23, but it still packs a punch with a 50MP main camera, a vibrant display, and an impressive battery life. And this Black Friday, you can snag a sweet deal and save $125 on one of our favorite budget Android phones. $325 at Amazon

Imagine owning a smartphone that's the spitting image of the premium Galaxy S23, but with some bonus screen space, all for way less than the usual price of Samsung's flagship phones. It might sound like a dream, but thanks to this year's Black Friday season, this deal is happening way before the usual holiday rush.

The 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is currently discounted by 28% on Amazon, which means you can snag this phone for $125 less than its usual price. This is the biggest discount we've seen on this budget Android phone yet, and it's available on both color options: Awesome Black and Awesome Lime.

Why the Samsung Galaxy A54 is worth your money

This year, Samsung spruced up the design of all its A-series phones, and it's a definite upgrade. If you put the Galaxy A54 next to the Galaxy S23, telling them apart is a real challenge. Well, unless you check out the slightly thicker front bezels on the more budget-friendly model.

While the Galaxy A54 might look like a carbon copy of the Galaxy S23, it's not quite the same on the inside. Instead of the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in the latter, the Galaxy A54 packs a mid-range Exynos 1380 chip, which goes a long way in justifying its reasonable $450 retail price. But don't let the price fool you—the Galaxy A54 is still a great phone with a lot to offer, such as a great camera, a long battery life, a gorgeous screen, and even a microSD card slot for extra storage.

Not to mention, the newly reduced price is just the icing on the cake. There's a whole lineup of features that deserve their own shoutouts in any discussion about getting bang for your buck. That includes its stylish glass rear panel, much like its pricier cousins, elevating it from the crowd of plastic-backed phones. It's not just about looks, either; the A54 comes with IP67 dust and water resistance, so you can take it wherever your adventures lead.