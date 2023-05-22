Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $375 $450 Save $75 Even though the Samsung Galaxy A54 has only been on the market for a few weeks, we're getting some impressive price drops already. The A54 is $75 off, which is the best discount the device has seen. So go ahead and order your new mid-range Galaxy for $375. $375 at Amazon $375 at Best Buy

It's not the first time we've seen the Samsung Galaxy A54 for the fantastic price of $375, but it's a great discount nonetheless. With an MSRP of $450, the A54 is already a budget-friendly Samsung phone and it's a perfect choice for anyone who doesn't want to pay double for the S23 line.

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy A54

As someone who's had a Galaxy A-series phone for a couple of years now, I can truthfully say that these are great phones you'll use for a long time. While they may not offer the same speeds as the flagship phones, they're much more affordable. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is all the rage these days, but they can be twice as expensive as the A54 even when they're on sale.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a device that comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, which is pretty durable. Still, it's glass, so even though it looks more premium than plastic, it's far from indestructible, so you'll want to protect it. Our advice is to use a case for your Galaxy A54, especially since there are loads of options available to choose from.

Another great thing we noticed about the Galaxy A54 is just how awesome the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display is, especially with its 120Hz refresh rate, guaranteeing butter-smooth gaming visuals and top-notch streaming. With summer nearly here and beach days in your future, you should also know that you'll be able to see things on your phone just fine even in bright sunlight, thanks to the screen's 1000 nits.

The phone comes with 128GB of storage space, which should be enough for most people. If you need more, you can add a microSD card. As with any smartphone, however, you'll have some limitations as to what you can use the SD card for, so manage your files wisely. With that in mind, go ahead and buy yourself a Samsung Galaxy A54 for $375 while the offer is still valid.