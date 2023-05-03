Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $375 $450 Save $75 It feels like the Samsung Galaxy A54 has only just been released, but we're already seeing impressive discounts for this device. While the phone was $50 off last week, it's now down by $75, which means you can get it for a mere $375. $375 at Amazon $375 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a fantastic mid-range phone, especially when compared with the rather disappointing A53 from last year. With an MSRP of $450, the A54 is budget-friendly and an easy choice for anyone who really doesn't want to splurge on the new S23 line. The new discount that brings the price down to $375 is a fabulous incentive to add this one to your cart.

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy A54

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is all the rage these days, the Galaxy A series is equally great for a fraction of the price. As someone who's had the A52s for a few years now and had little to no issues with the phone, I can definitely recommend the brand-new Galaxy A54 for long-term use.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a durable device that features Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, which sets it apart from many other models in the same price range, including the Google Pixel 6a. Of course, a stylish glass back is still glass and thus prone to cracking, so check out some of these A54 cases too.

This phone's screen is also rather impressive, especially for a budget device. The A54 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which guarantees a smooth experience no matter if you're playing mobile games, streaming content, or just scrolling on social media. With 1000 nits, the A54's display is also plenty bright, so you should be able to see everything just fine even when you're out on sunny summer days.

This speedy phone features a 5000mAh battery that will keep it alive through the day. All in all, you should hurry up and add the Samsung Galaxy A54 to your cart and buy it for $375 before the offer expires.