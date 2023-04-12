Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G The Samsung Galaxy A54 has arrived, and you can get it right now for just $450 at Amazon and Best Buy. Better still, the retailers are tossing in a bonus $50 gift card that you can use on whatever your heart desires. This midrange smartphone features a beautiful 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP camera that will capture some great pictures. $450 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy A54 is finally available to purchase, and it's already coming in with an early deal, as retailers enticingly dangle a $50 gift card. The 6.4-inch midranger sells for $450, but with this deal you're essentially getting $50 off. This is the same kind of offer we saw back when the S23 flagship phones were launched, so it may well be a few months until we see any more substantial discounts for the new A54 model.

What you'll love about the Samsung Galaxy A54

This new Galaxy may cost $450, which is way less than the S23 flagship phones, but it's still a device that will keep you operating at peak capacity throughout the day. Samsung midrange phones are perfectly fabulous devices that will last you for years to come without costing an arm and a leg. I personally have the A52S from a couple of years ago, and it's still going strong, with the only issue being battery capacity starting to fade. Of course, that's a problem you can expect with pretty much any smartphone, so it's no red flag.

The new Samsung Galaxy A54, however, is levels above my old A52S. This phone features a Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, which will look just smooth as butter. The phone runs on the new and improved in-house Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, and has the benefit of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. While we've heard of an 8GB/256GB edition, that doesn't seem to be available for order just yet. Still, if 128GB is not enough for you, you can always add a microSD card of up to 1TB. Maybe you can even grab one with that $50 gift card you're getting! The 5,000 mAh battery should be enough to power your doom scrolling for up to two days, although you'll see it deplete faster if you play mobile games all day.

If you're still not on board with the new Samsung Galaxy A54, the Google Pixel 7 is now available for $350 at Best Buy with same-day activation — or for this same $450 price tag without any strings attached.