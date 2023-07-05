Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $400 $450 Save $50 Have you been waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade your phone? Well, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is now on sale and worth every penny. With its clear 6.4" display, powerful 5G performance, and long-lasting battery, you won't miss a beat. Plus, you can capture stunning pictures with ease using its pro-level camera features. And with added durability, you won't have to worry about spills or dust damaging your device. Not to mention the added security features that keep your data safe. Now available for $400 just before Prime Day lands, it's a great time to splurge on this device. $400 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is easily one of the best budget Android phones we've seen this year, so it makes sense to be on the lookout for a great deal. Luckily for everyone, that moment has arrived, as the Galaxy A54 is now $50 under its normal price. While it's true that we've seen this one just a bit cheaper last month, it's been a while since we saw a bigger discount than what we're getting right now.

Why you should get the Samsung Galaxy A54 now

We know that Prime Day is really not that far off, but while we expect some decent Samsung discounts, we don't expect to see this new phone available for half the price, so you should be safe getting it right now. With its upgraded Exynos processor and 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A54 is built to handle whatever you throw its way. Whether you're scrolling through social media, binge-watching your favorite shows, or snapping photos with its powerful camera, this phone has you covered.

But what really sets the Galaxy A54 apart is its 6.4" AMOLED display. With crisp detail and vibrant colors, this is one of the best phone screens at this price bracket. And let's not forget about the phone's stylish design — it looks and feels much more premium than its price tag would suggest.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is now on sale at Amazon, and it's the perfect choice for anyone looking to upgrade their phone without breaking the bank. You'll enjoy top-of-the-line features and performance, all in a sleek and affordable package. If you don't think the A54 is for you, try our guide to the best Prime Day Android phone deals we're expecting this year.