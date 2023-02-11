Samsung has managed to hit a home run with the Galaxy S23 series. All three phones deliver improved performance, battery life, and imaging capabilities than their predecessors. But the S23 lineup is not the only one that Samsung will sell in millions of units this year. The company's mid-range Galaxy A series accounts for the bulk of its smartphone shipments every year. There have been some leaks and rumors about 2023's Galaxy A54 and A34, but little was known about their internals so far. That's changing now, thanks to a new report.

WinFuture has shared the internal specs of the Galaxy A54 and the A34 — the former of which is set to become Samsung's most important mid-range phone at North American carriers. Based on the leak, it seems the Korean smartphone maker is not planning any massive internal changes for its A-series. There will be iterative upgrades with some minor but meaningful improvements.

The Galaxy A54's display will shrink ever so slightly from its predecessor: it's a 6.4" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel compared to last year's 6.5" unit. Internally, the phone should use an Exynos 1380 chip featuring an ARM Mali-C68 GPU. This SoC reportedly provides a 5 percent boost in single-core and a 30 percent uplift in Geekbench's multi-core benchmark over the Exynos 1280 powering the Galaxy A53.

Samsung apparently does not intend to skimp out on RAM and storage with the A54 shipping with a minimum 8GB RAM — taking the "or" out of 6 or 8GB from the A53 — and 128 or 256GB storage. A microSD card slot should also be present for further storage expansion on the cheap.

The report states the Galaxy A54 will ship with a new 50MP primary shooter — a downgrade in resolution from the A53's 64MP camera by pure numbers, but the bet is that the new sensor will capture higher-quality photos. This will be paired with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro camera. Samsung apparently plans to do away with the pointless 5MP depth camera on its 2023 mid-ranger. The 32MP selfie camera at the front should remain unchanged.

Other leaked Galaxy A54 specs include IP67 certification, dual-SIM connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

As for the Galaxy A34, it will be a slightly smaller variant of the A54 with downgraded specs. The leak states it will use a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, 6 or 8GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage. The rear triple camera setup will evidently include a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro sensor — again, bye bye, 2MP depth sensor.

Reportedly, Samsung intends to raise prices for the Galaxy A series, at least in Europe. The A34 could cost around €400, up €30 or more from the A33, while the A54 will likely be priced at about €500, up €50 from the A53 — let's hope that RAM bump's a sure thing. There's no word on their US pricing. A previous rumor suggests Samsung's 2023 mid-range Galaxy A lineup should debut in March.