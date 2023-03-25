Samsung recently announced the upcoming Galaxy A54 smartphone, an exciting update to its popular A-series phones. The mid-range phone sports a slew of great specs, like a hefty battery and a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display. But those specs aren't the most exciting things about the Galaxy A54 — these four new color options are! With such a cool variety of color selections, you'll be able to buy an A54 in the exact color that matches your vibe.

Violet

With so many tech gadgets only available in black, it's nice to see Samsung offer the Galaxy A54 in a wonderful color like Violet. The subtle tone is perfect for those who want a phone in a nontraditional colorway that pops without being too bold. It's the ideal option if you want a unique and eye-catching phone that stands out from the crowd.

While you're free to slap a standard black case on this phone or (if you're brave) leave it completely unprotected, I recommend opting for a clear case. That way, it'll be protected against everyday drops and dings, but you can still see its vivacious Violet vibes. It's also worth noting that Violet and Graphite are the only two colorways available in the U.S.

Graphite

Colorful smartphones aren't for everyone, and that's okay. Samsung's more neutral Graphite color option will allow the Galaxy A54 to blend in with any outfit you wear and all the rest of your tech. And honestly, the dark Graphite colorway is a pretty stunning look.

The obvious pairing for a phone case here is one that's either black or grey. However, you could also opt for a clear case, as the matte finish looks attractive and sleek. Regardless of which case you choose, the simple yet elegant Graphite color is a great choice. Again, the Graphite and Violet options are the only two options for customers in the U.S.

White

Similar to Graphite, the White colorway offers a sleek, elegant, and minimal look for the Galaxy A54 smartphone. It still manages to look clean and professional but pops a little bit more than the Graphite does. While some folks might think it's plain or boring, I think its simplicity serves up a ton of fun options for cases, PopSockets, and more. Unfortunately, White will not be available for customers in the U.S.

You're free to bury this gorgeous colorway in a plain black case, of course. A clear case, though, would really let the phone shine, as the White color makes the design of the rear cameras pop. Clear is also the perfect case option if you want to put colorful stickers or PopSockets on your phone for a bold contrast.

Lime

If the other colors seem a little too boring for you, don't fret — there's also an eye-catching Lime colorway you can go for. This isn't the first time we've seen Samsung use its pastel Lime colorway on a smartphone. It's also available for the Galaxy S23, and I have no doubt that it'll look a-ma-zing on the Galaxy A54 as well.

You'll definitely want to go for a clear case with this phone. This fun, bright color is too exciting to cover up! There may also be a few cases in complementary colors available, which is a great alternative for those who aren't huge fans of clear cases. Although this color won't be available for U.S. customers, it's still a fun alternative for anyone who can get their hands on it. It's also a nice change of pace from the black, blue, white, and peach colors Samsung offered for its previous Galaxy A53 model.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Cases

So you've decided which color to pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone in. Great! While pre-orders for the phone don't open for a few more weeks, now is the perfect time to also select a stylish case for it, so it'll be there and ready to put on your phone once it arrives. There are many options to choose from, from heavy-duty protective cases to clear cases that show off the phone's gorgeous design. This should make it easy to select a phone and case combination that you'll love looking at and using every day.