After several false starts, Samsung launched the Android 14-based One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series in the second week of August. Then, at the end of the month, the company expanded the program to more regions and dropped the second beta with bug fixes and other enhancements. Going by the company's past track record, you'd expect the Galaxy S22 series and the Z Flip/Fold to be next in line to get a taste of the beta. But in a surprising move, Samsung has released the One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy A54.

The company announced the beta for one of the best mid-range Android phones on its Korean community forums. For now, the Android 14 firmware appears to be live in South Korea, but its availability should expand to more markets in the coming weeks. You can join the One UI 6 beta by tapping the program's banner in the Samsung Members app.

One UI 6 introduces a revamped Quick Settings panel, a new layout for notifications, and several other UI tweaks. The camera app has also received updated iconography that's easier to understand. Plus, it gives the app a more modern look. Check out the best new One UI 6 features to know more about Samsung's next major Android skin release.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung's announcement is filled with comments from frustrated and disappointed Galaxy S22 owners who have yet to get a taste of One UI 6. The Korean giant should release a beta Android 14 build for its 2022 and older flagship phones and foldables sooner rather than later.

Rumors suggest the third One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series could go live in mid-September. And it's possible Samsung could time its release with the Galaxy S22's One UI 6 beta program launch.