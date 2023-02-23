The Samsung Galaxy A53 is among the best budget phones worth buying, thanks to its excellent display, decent cameras, and long software support. There's also the cheaper Galaxy A33 if you are on an even tight budget. Both these phones are nearing their first anniversary and are due for an upgrade. The Samsung Galaxy A54 should debut in March 2023, and as the rumored launch timeline nears, more information about the device keeps surfacing online. Leaked renders have already revealed what the Galaxy A54 will look like. Adding insult to injury, detailed marketing images of the phone have now been shared online.

Shared by WinFuture, the press renders further confirm the Galaxy A54 will adopt the same design language as the Galaxy S23 series. This means there's no camera hump at the rear, with the lenses sitting flush with the body. Another noticeable change is the switch to a triple-camera setup from the quad-cameras found on the A53. Samsung seems to have finally realized the depth camera was pointless and has done away with it.

4 Images

Close

Source: WinFuture

From the press renders, it appears the Galaxy A54's 6.4-inch display panel will have relatively larger bezels than the A53. But this can only be confirmed once the actual device launches. On the plus side, Samsung is at least planning on offering the A54 in two new shades: purple and watery neon.

A previous report has already detailed that the Galaxy A54 could be a price and iterative upgrade over the A53. The phone will seemingly pack minor internal changes, with the switch to the Exynos 1380 chip being the only highlight. Samsung plans to bump the minimum RAM to 8GB for better performance, with the phone being available with 128GB or 256GB storage.

4 Images

Close

Source: WinFuture

WinFuture has also shared the press renders of the Galaxy A34, which looks similar to the A54, albeit with a teardrop notch for the display. The phone will apparently launch in the same four colors as the A54, including vibrant purple and watery neon, though it could have a dual-tone finish at the rear.

Both mid-range Galaxy A phones should debut in March 2023 at an Unpacked event.