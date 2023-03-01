Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series might be selling like hotcakes, but not everybody has a grand lying around to drop on a smartphone. For people who prefer a healthy balance between power and affordability, Samsung's Galaxy A54 and A34 midrange models are likely to be a lot more palatable. The rumor mill around these two devices has been heating up lately, so we knew they were coming soon — we just didn't think they'd be coming as quickly as the latest report suggests.

Smartphone insider OnLeaks today received a tip from a reliable source that he's not 100% certain about, but still was confident in enough to share: Samsung could be taking the wraps off its Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 on March 15, just two weeks from now. Considering that renders of the phones have leaked numerous times already, and six weeks would have passed since Samsung's Galaxy S23 event, a March 15 announcement date makes sense.

The A54 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch 120Hz Full HD AMOLED display to go with 6 or 8 GB of RAM, all powered by an Exynos 1380 and a 5,000mAh battery. The A34 is thought to use a 6.5-inch AMOLED with a 90 Hz refresh rate, with RAM topping out at 6 GB and a slightly less powerful Exynos 1280 processor, but an equally large 5,000mAh battery. Both phones should feature a triple-camera array on the back with a similar design to the Galaxy S23, though the A54's camera sensors should be slightly more capable.

Last year's Galaxy A53 easily ranked among the best budget phones, and we expect its successor to follow suit thanks to a solid spec bump and quality-of-life improvements like flashy new colors — though, this could all come with a price, as the phone is expected to cost a tad bit more than its predecessor.