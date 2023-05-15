Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Up to $250 instant trade-in credit The Galaxy A54 is a great mid-range Android option thanks to its 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP camera, and affordable price tag. And with Samsung's new enhanced trade-in promotion, you can pick one up for less than ever right now. $450 at Samsung

Still have an old, working smartphone lying around? Samsung is willing to give you some sweet trade-in credit towards the purchase of a shiny, new Galaxy A54 5G. As part of its Discover Samsung Week promotion, the company is increasing trade-in values by as much as 90%, depending on the model and condition. The A54 is one of our favorite budget Android phones thanks to its beautiful display, solid camera, and affordable price tag, and today's deal makes it easier to buy than ever.

As you'd expect, Samsung is offering the most for its own devices — up to $250. It'll take phones as old as the Galaxy S7, which are typically only worth $20, but this week even ancient models like that will get you $125. The credit has to go towards the purchase of the A54, and your trade-in phone has to meet a handful of requirements — it must boot, show no camera damage, and have a working charging port. If the phone is cracked, that drops the value, but you're still going to get more though this promotion than you would normally.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The easy answer here is that you should buy the Galaxy A54 because you want a really solid mid-range Android phone with a beautiful screen. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display is easily its best feature, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits brightness — it's the sharp, colorful screen you've come to expect from Samsung. Performance is also notable, as it's a significant improvement over the A53. It's not going to hang with uber-expensive flagship models, but it's not really going to slow you down much, either. The cameras tell a similar story: you get a 32MP selfie cam, and a 50/12/5MP setup on the rear. In our review, we were decently pleased by the shots we were able to get with this package.

With a starting price of just $450, there is a lot to love about the A54 5G — especially because that's less than half the price of most high-end phones. Samsung's new trade-in promotion seriously sweetens the deal, and if you have an old device collecting dust somewhere, now that Samsung is willing to give you $100+ free credit for it, you owe it to yourself to take advantage of this offer. And once you do, be sure to check out some of the best Samsung Galaxy A54 cases to protect your new phone.