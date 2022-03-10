The Galaxy A series is not just one of Samsung’s most popular lineups, but also among its most extensive, covering both entry-level and mid-range segments. While the hype surrounding the Galaxy S22 series is still grabbing headlines, our focus has also been shifting to some of these more affordable offerings. Phones like the Galaxy A73, A53, A33, and A23 are all in the pipeline currently, and while we're still waiting to learn how each will launch, this week we've got an early chance to at least start getting a feel for one, with the leak of the Galaxy A53's wallpapers.

The team over at XDA managed to get their hands on the stock wallpapers that will come bundled with the Galaxy A53. We've got them all in their full resolutions (2340 x 2340) here, so they’re as crisp as can be. The collection's reasonably diverse, with plenty of cool looks inspired by minerals and shapes. We also get to check out a video live wallpaper that looks like a swarm of swirling color-changing particles.

Considering how the Galaxy A53 appears to be recycling much of the design of its predecessor, you could simply put its wallpapers on your Galaxy A52 and try passing it off as an A53, no strings attached (we won't tell). The internals are a different story, though, as leaked specs suggest that the phone's in store for some significant upgrades.

Judging by the pace of these latest leaks, it sure feels like the Galaxy A53 5G could debut sometime soon. If Samsung manages to keep the launch price close to the same as last year’s Galaxy A52, it may well have another winner on its hands.

